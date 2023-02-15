There are many electives offered at Laurel High School, one of which is Photography taught by Mr. Branden Ozbun. During this class they learn how to use a camera, color theory, alignment techniques, post processing, and that’s just a few of the examples of their lesson plan for the semester. Senior Lane BeQuette and junior Madisen Harada both took this class and ended it with some amazing photos to share from their portfolios. Photography is such a diverse elective, although there are lessons to be taught and things to be learned it is an art so there is a little something for everyone during this course.

Mr. Ozbun has been teaching photography at the high school for nine years as of this year. Within the nine years that he has offered this class he has seen hundreds of students and made sure that each and every one of them walked outside of the classroom with knowledge that could help them not only in the world of photography but also in life. Photography is a huge market in the world. Whether you are offering portraits, senior photos, wedding photos, family photos, sports photos, or even landscaping photos, there are so many categories of photos that you could expand from for a job as a professional photographer and Ozbun teaches the beginning knowledge that you need to know to do this.