There are many electives offered at Laurel High School, one of which is Photography taught by Mr. Branden Ozbun. During this class they learn how to use a camera, color theory, alignment techniques, post processing, and that’s just a few of the examples of their lesson plan for the semester. Senior Lane BeQuette and junior Madisen Harada both took this class and ended it with some amazing photos to share from their portfolios. Photography is such a diverse elective, although there are lessons to be taught and things to be learned it is an art so there is a little something for everyone during this course.
Mr. Ozbun has been teaching photography at the high school for nine years as of this year. Within the nine years that he has offered this class he has seen hundreds of students and made sure that each and every one of them walked outside of the classroom with knowledge that could help them not only in the world of photography but also in life. Photography is a huge market in the world. Whether you are offering portraits, senior photos, wedding photos, family photos, sports photos, or even landscaping photos, there are so many categories of photos that you could expand from for a job as a professional photographer and Ozbun teaches the beginning knowledge that you need to know to do this.
During the assignment that asked students to focus on the “Montana Landscape,” senior Lane BeQuette photographed a beautiful picture of an open field with a parted gate as the main attraction of the piece. With some fog and the fact that the photo is in black and white adds some mystery and illusion to the art making it intriguing to the mind.
Junior Madisen Harada decided for the assignment of “Street Photography” that she was going to photograph something that had completely different elements from others. Harada’s art piece was a photo taken at a Motor Cross competition that presents two riders as the main statement for her photo, one wearing the name of her piece “‘O’Niel.” For this assessment the young photographers were supposed to go out and shoot images that provide commentary on society today. With the bright colors and amazing editing it is a photo that is eye-catching and not too much to look at making it very appealing to the eye.
Although these two photographs were so different when compared to each other that is the beauty of Mr. Ozbun’s photography class. Even though one was dark and mysterious while the other was bright, uplifting, and exciting they both did an amazing job of portraying the assignment at hand and walked away with a few great photos to share of what is being taught here at LHS.