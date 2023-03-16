Continuing his efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs for America’s seniors and hold Big Pharma accountable, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today sent a letter to Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure pressing the agency to execute oversight to ensure the swift implementation of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provisions that will lower the cost of Medicare Part B prescription drugs.

“For too long Big Pharma has called the shots, giving marching orders to members of Congress while jacking up prescription drug costs on Montana’s seniors and families,” said Tester. “That’s why I helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act to take on big corporations and lower the cost of prescription drugs for Montanans. Now I will hold anyone accountable to ensure these cost-cutting provisions are implemented so that Montana seniors and families pay a fair price for the medicine they need.”