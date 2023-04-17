BILLINGS – Cooper Davis won the big prize but paid a painful price.
The Texas cowboy won the Professional Bull Riders Wrangler Invitational at First Interstate Arena for his second Unleash The Beast series win of the season.
But in the process, he re-aggravated an existing injury after being bucked by the bull Ricky Vaughn in the championship round, making him unavailable for media interviews following the event.
The 28-year-old 2016 PBR world champion pocketed $46,490 and moved into the top four for the world standings. He won at St. Louis in early December.
Only three events remain before the PBR World Finals, May 12-21 in Fort Worth, Texas. The top 35 bull riders qualify.
Billings is the longest and continuous event for the PBR’s top-tier series.
Davis rode his first three bulls for 88.75, 87 and 87 points. His aggregate total of 262.75 was enough to stay ahead of Kaique Pacheco of Brazil.
Two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg was pulling Davis’ bull rope on Sunday.
Pacheco, the 2018 world champion, was bucked off his first bull in 7.18 seconds. He rebounded to post rides of 86, 85.5 and 86.25 points to finish second with 257.75 points for $27,936.
The 86.25-point ride was the only qualified ride in the championship round.
The second-place finish allowed Pacheco to extend his lead in the world standings over Jose Vitor Leme, who missed Billings because of leg injury.
Lucas Divino of Brazil was third with 172.75 points on two rides for $13,264. Divino jumped from 56th to 44th in the world standings.
Dakota Louis of Browning had an 85.25-point ride in the third round after getting bucked off his first two bulls. He tied for 16th place. Louis won the PBR event in Billings last year. Louis is 42nd in the world standings.
Cool Whip, the top-ranked bull this year, tossed Boudreaux Campbell in 5.49 seconds in the championship round. Ridin’ Solo, the 2022 PBR bull of the year, bucked Daniel Keeping in 6.03 seconds in the championship round.
The weekend was also the final appearance of funnyman Flint Rasmussen for the Billings Unleash the Beast event. Rasmussen, originally from Choteau and now living in Billings, has been the exclusive entertainer for the PBR since 2006.
The PBR will close out the regular season with stops in Everett, Washington (April 19=20), Tacoma, Washington (April 22-23) and Louisville, Kentucky (April 29-30).
