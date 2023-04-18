The two curious wolverine kits are coming out of their log home this spring at ZooMontana, providing a rare chance for visitors to see a baby wolverine.
The kits were born all white so that in the wild, they would blend in with the snow. The kits were born on Jan. 31, to mom Ahmari and dad Sid. On a recent visit to ZooMontana, executive director Jeff Ewelt explained that Sid was lying low while mom cared for the kits. Ahmari was such a protective mom, she kept grabbing the kits and trying to shove them back into their hollowed out log home.
Ahmari was born in 2016 and came to ZooMontana in 2017 from Finland to be part of a breeding program to create genetically pure wolverines for a future Breed to Release program to boost wild populations. Her mate, Sid, was also born in 2016 and came to ZooMontana in 2017 for the breeding program. Sid was born in Sweden.
An adult wolverine weighs about 35 pounds, but don't be deceived by their small body. Ewelt said they can take down a caribou or a deer.
"They latch onto the neck and hold on for hours," he said.
They also have teeth that are rotated in and can be used for scraping and eating frozen meat. After a kill, they will cache the meat and eat it over a period of time, even when it is frozen.
Wolverines are special creatures, and it's rare to see one in the wild. The best time to catch them out of their log home is in the late afternoon on a cloudy or cool day at the zoo.