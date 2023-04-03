Laurel Dodgers Schedule Apr 3, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 29 at Lewistown Redbirds 1 & 3 p.m.April 30 vs. Lewistown Redbirds 1 & 3 p.m.May 6 vs. Gallatin Valley Outlaws 1 & 3 p.m.May 13 vs. Havre Northstars 1 & 3 p.m.May 20 vs. Powell Pioneers 1 & 3 p.m.May 27-29 Kirby Drube Memorial at Gillette TBAJune 3 at Glasgow Reds 2 & 4 p.m.June 4 at Sidney Patriots 1 & 3 p.m.June 7 at Glendive Blue Devils 5 & 7 p.m.June 12 vs. Sidney Patriots 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.June 14 vs. Billings Blue Jays 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.June 21-25 Clair Conley Tourney, Alliance NE TBDJune 28 at Billings Blue Jays 5 & 7 p.m.July 1 vs. Miles City Mavs 1 & 3 p.m.July 2 Dodgers Alumni Game 1 p.m.July 7 vs. Billings Cardinals 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.July 11 at Billings Cardinals 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.July 13 vs. Glendive Blue Devils 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.July 15 vs. Glasgow Reds 2 & 4 p.m.July 20-23 Easter A Districts at Miles CityJuly 26-30 Class A State, LaurelAug. 4-8 Class A Regionals, Havre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ornithology Christianity Politics Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Dorothy Joan Toillion Long Michael Patrick Pulliam Alan Richard Klebe Sharon Kay Snow Beverly Jody Frank Dale J. Degele John Berg More Obituaries Poll Are you in favor of a 4 day school week or 5. You voted: 4 Day School Week 5 Day School Week Vote View Results Back