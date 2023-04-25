As you have undoubtedly heard, there was a controversy this week (last week by the time you read this) on the floor of the House of Representatives. What follows is my perspective on the story that has gained national attention.
On Tuesday, April 18, a Representative made what I consider to be inflammatory comments on the House floor in opposition to Senate Bill 99. This bill bans gender-reassignment surgeries for minors. The House had already passed this bill and the Governor added an amendment. Both houses must approve the Governor’s amendment for it and the bill to pass.
These are the comments; “If you are forcing a trans child to go through puberty when they are trans, that is tantamount to torture and this body should be ashamed.” When leadership objected, the Representative said, “If you vote for this bill, I hope the next time there’s an invocation and you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” Please forgive me if one or two of these words are out of place. Also, if you want context, you can watch this recording on the Montana State Legislature’s website. Toward the bottom of the page, you can see a link to Watch/Listen to Meetings, click on April 18, scroll down to House Floor Session and fast forward to 13:18:16. The full debate on the Governor’s amendments to this bill begins at 13:14:20.
We could talk about the relative merits of this bill and the amendment, both of which I supported enthusiastically. Read what the Representative said, again. It appears as if the Representative was calling for irreversible gender reassignment surgery on pre-pubescent children. One wonders if this Representative would set a lower age limit for these permanent surgical interventions and what would it be? 12? 10? 8? But talking about the bill’s merits is not the purpose of this submission.
Republican leadership believed that these comments violated decorum and refused to recognize the Representative over the next couple of days. In my opinion, the Speaker was well within his authority to take the action he took, and I support him in this decision. You may have heard that the ruling of the Speaker was because the Representative who made the remarks is transgender. I don’t believe that to be remotely accurate. You also may have heard that Republicans have been guilty of similar offenses and haven’t been stopped from speaking on the floor. As far as I know, that is also not true. One Republican Representative apologized to the full House for using a word in floor debate that refers to a very hot place. This example is used to illustrate how seriously the issue of decorum is taken in the House.
Maybe we should try a thought experiment. Imagine if I were to say on the House floor, “If you are allowing the killing of a baby in the womb, that is tantamount to torture and this body should be ashamed.” Then, following up vehemently, graphically and after Leadership’s objection with, “If you vote for this pro-abortion bill, I hope the next time there’s an invocation and you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” I would expect the same treatment. I would also expect most of you to be disappointed with that behavior. To be quite clear, I am opposed to abortion. I just don’t think incendiary rhetoric has a place on the floor of the House.
I don’t know what the next steps will be. The Republican caucus was briefed on some aspects of this situation, but I don’t know if there were conditions placed on this Representative’s return to good standing. My guess is that if the Representative were to explain their actions to the Speaker and pledge to be more careful, that they would be immediately reinstated. Note that there would have to be no apology. Again, this is a guess on my part.
That is my take on the situation, and I hope it helps clarify things for the reader.