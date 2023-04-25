Representative Lee Deming

Representative

As you have undoubtedly heard, there was a controversy this week (last week by the time you read this) on the floor of the House of Representatives. What follows is my perspective on the story that has gained national attention.

On Tuesday, April 18, a Representative made what I consider to be inflammatory comments on the House floor in opposition to Senate Bill 99. This bill bans gender-reassignment surgeries for minors. The House had already passed this bill and the Governor added an amendment. Both houses must approve the Governor’s amendment for it and the bill to pass.