Representative Lee Deming

Representative Lee Deming

HB 837 was a contentious bill that I heard in the House Education Committee. I believe that it was an important bill that deserved to pass the House. The title of the bill is, “Require curriculum transparency in K-12 Education”.

I am writing about this because the bill had an interesting but short life. Besides the actual bill, I thought readers would appreciate hearing about the process, after all, I used to be a Civics/Government teacher.