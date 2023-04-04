HB 837 was a contentious bill that I heard in the House Education Committee. I believe that it was an important bill that deserved to pass the House. The title of the bill is, “Require curriculum transparency in K-12 Education”.
I am writing about this because the bill had an interesting but short life. Besides the actual bill, I thought readers would appreciate hearing about the process, after all, I used to be a Civics/Government teacher.
HB 837 had its initial hearing in the House Education Committee last week. There was some initial skepticism, and I knew that the bill would have a tough time getting through the Committee. If you didn’t know, bill sponsors present their arguments to topic-specific committees and then proponents and opponents give their testimony.
Once the sponsor and proponents and opponents testify, the bill is voted on in Committee to decide if it should go to the House floor. Something that is not well known is that before a Committee vote is taken, each party in the Committee meets separately(caucus) to see where everyone is on the bill. During the caucus meeting I correctly guessed, again, that it would have trouble passing the Committee.
Once both parties were back in the Education Committee a Democrat moved to table the bill-this is a non-debatable motion-and a large majority of the Committee voted to table. The bill was tabled (withdrawn from consideration) and that was that. I thought.
HB 837 was important enough that an emergency meeting was called to take the bill off the table. The Committee voted to keep the bill tabled.
The last attempt to get the bill to the House floor occurred last Friday afternoon when an attempt was made to blast the bill out of committee. Blast motions require 55 votes, a supermajority. After relatively short but impassioned speeches, the blast motion failed, and HB 837 stayed on the table in the House Education Committee.
This bill brought out most of what the general public suspects but doesn’t get to see. There was heavy lobbying, promises made, impassioned testimony on both sides, side conversations, texts, phone calls, the entire political process rolled up into a couple of days. I just wish that my Civics students could have seen it firsthand.