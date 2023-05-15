25 years ago
May 13, 1998
Laurel students have been listening to speakers tell them how they use technology in doing their jobs as part of Aviation and Technology Week activities since Monday. Now they get a chance to see, touch and experience many of the things speakers have been telling them about this week. Field activities begin on Thursday and continue through Friday afternoon. Schools from around the state are bringing students to Laurel. Aviation and Technology Week organizers’ most recent estimates project between 8,000 to 10,000 students, in addition to Laurel’s students, will view the exhibits and aircraft fly-overs during the next two days.
The Locomotives took their clubs to cowboy country and cleaned up the town. Judd Norman and Brianne Woods each won individual titles as the Laurel High School boys won the Eastern A Divisional golf tournament in Miles City Tuesday, and the girls tied for third.
National Emergency Medical Services Week is May 17-23. It gives Laurel time to recognize its emergency care providers: Jay Martin, Tony Orednick, Dan Koch, Ron Stanford, Jan Stanford Kevin Schwartzkopf, Jake Briant, Helen Wrzesinski, Sue Blaskovich and Myra Due.
The Park City FFA Chapter held its annual parent/member banquet May 6. The theme was “FFA Building the Future.” Officers installed were Jonna Denson, president; Amy Robertus, first vice president; Blake Gauer, second vice president; Jessica Arnold, secretary; Jon Alegria, treasurer; Natasha Thom, reporter; Lois Thom, assistant reporter; Jared Seymour, sentinel; Jake Frank, parliamentarian; and Tim Schaff, chapter advisor.
50 years ago
May 16, 1973
Reports presented at the Herbstfest committee meeting last Thursday night at the Laurel Federal Credit Union building, indicate the Herbstfest plans are now moving along well. A great many activities are planned for the week that will culminate in the two-day observance planned for the end of the event. Entertainment for the final two days is confirmed. Plans for some special activities are still being polished. Supplies for the event have been ordered and arrangements made for policing and traffic control. The Herbstfest is intended to note the heritage of the people of German descent who live in the Laurel area and in the nation.
Bob Story of Park City was among four other MSU students who represented Montana State University at the national soil judging contest held at the Wye Institute in Maryland. This is the third year in a row MSU has qualified its soil judging team for the national competition.
Dee Lynn Peterson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald K. Peterson of Laurel, was awarded the Karyl Johnston award for the outstanding freshman woman at Eastern Montana College.
Miss Rochelle Dietz, daughter of Mrs. Chris Dietz and the late Mr. Dietz, received a $100 scholarship from the Eagles Auxiliary scholarship committee chairman, Mrs. John Fink.
Five members of Boy Scout Troop 411 received their Eagle Scout Award at a special ceremony held Wednesday night in St. Anthony Parish Hall. They are Steven Staudinger, Mike Saxbury, Greg Novitsky, Dan Hedges, and Tom Buska. Each boy received the award from his mother. The Eagle Charge was given to each Eagle Scout by District Scout Executive Don Rylander of Billings. Scouting masters are Bob Barnhart and Carl Koski.
75 years ago
May 12, 1948
By a vote of 41 to 1 Saturday voters of school district No. 7 passed the special levy for elementary school purposes and 39 to 2 and the 7 mil levy for high school purposes.
Five Laurel thinclads garnered seven points or better to win a letter in track for this season. Dick Nelson was top man, totaling 23 points in three meets, followed by Paul Wold with 13, Vernon Allwin with 9, Bill Sorg with 8 and Jim Chittick with 7. Eight other boys made up the team this year and Clyde Cromwell garnered 6 points to just miss winning his letter. The five men along with coach Leon Foote left Laurel Wednesday morning for Missoula to compete in the annual Inter-Scholastic meet for state honors.
The junior class was host to the seniors at the annual Park City junior-senior class banquet Saturday evening, May 8, at the hall. The hall featured an arch against the wall, with the motor “The ropes of the past, will ring the bells of the future. A toast was given to the seniors by Toastmaster Bob Wagner. The senior class members are Loraine Fox, Rosalie Carpenter, Betty Beslanowitch, Rudy Wegner, Arthur Gonzales and Alvin McFate.
100 years ago
May 16, 1923
First blood of the newly opened baseball season goes to Laurel, the local team defeating Edgar in a 6 to 3 game here Sunday afternoon. A fairly large crowd attended, filling the grandstand, about half the bleachers and supplemented by a number of parked cars. Both teams played with snap. Crawford and Anderson were the battery for Laurel. Crawford pitched his first game of the year with ease. Newton, Coonger, Crawford, Hageman and Ruud scored for Laurel, with the visitors’ tally was made by Lamore, Cardwell and Bailey.
Purchase of two lots on Main street between Second and Third avenues was made last week by D. Kohn of Billings from Frank Wright and Fefferman. Kohn stated he intends to build a one-story brick structure, divided into three rooms suitable for mercantile purposes.
As is customary in Park City, great interest centers in the year’s closing events of the local schools. The junior-senior banquet of the high school occurred some time ago, and beginning last Thursday the main events preceding graduation have occurred. Nine pupils will graduate from high school this year, and on Friday evening of this week occurs the commencement exercises at Stoltz Hall. The graduates are Ivah Kinney, Frances Kinney, Elsie Fink, Mable Cammack, Ellis Fink, Thomas Goodnight, Harry Stone, William Matson and Leslie Stoltz.
Work on the Cove ditch is being pushed rapidly and the canal has been enlarged to carry a big head of water. A large concrete flume has been built over Allen Creek and much cement work has been put in where needed. This ditch irrigates a large tract of land in this section and means much to this valley.