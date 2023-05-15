NASA suit

On the front page of the May 13, 1998 edition of the Laurel Outlook, Seventh grader Angela Reiter models a NASA space suit during a Monday morning assembly at the Laurel Middle School. Donald Scott with Ames Research Center, which developed the space shuttle for NASA, is shown after helping Reiter slip on the space helmet. Outlook photo by Larry Tanglen

25 years ago

May 13, 1998