The Saxophone Sextet Ensemble consisted of Alexa Caswell, Cooper Paulson, Kaitlin Koch, Rikyn Milliron, Mallory Tucker, and Madison Nevin. The sextet received a superior rating at the Sate Music Festival over the weekend in Billings.
Laurel High School band and choir students competed at the State Music Festival over the weekend in Billings. Most of them received superior ratings (which is a I). Rhonda Burghardt is the choir teacher and Elliot Cross is the band director.
All of the choir students who competed at state received superior ratings. They are: Carly Cook, Vocal Solo I, Laurelaires, I, Rand Carlson, Vocal Solo, I, Alexa Caswell, Vocal Solo, I, Maggie Hillis/Lindzy Jensen, Vocal Duet, I, Monique Nielsen/Aidan Peers, Vocal Duet, I, Simon Bickel, Vocal Solo, I, Remus Spencer, Vocal Solo, I.
Individual students who placed in band are: Alexa Caswell, Alto Sax Solo, I, America's Finest Woodwind Ensemble, II, Bradlea Steppe, Piccolo, Solo I, Bridgit Block, Trumpet ,Solo I, LHS Saxophone Sextet I, Hornucopia, Trumpet Quartet, I, Oriane Hurtig, Flute Solo, II, Boneheads Trombone Quartet, II, Hannah Vincent, Classical Guitar, Solo I, Aiden Felker Mallet, Solo, I, Abigail Molm, Bassoon, Solo I, Spencer Whitt, Bass Clarinet, Solo I, The High Riders, Percussion Ensemble, II, Ava Arrowsmith, Oboe Solo, I, Rikyn Milliron, Tenor Sax Solo, I, Ava Arrowsmith, Bari Sax Solo, I.