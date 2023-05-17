"An Evening with Augmeanted: A benefit concert for the Institute for Peace Studies" is scheduled for Thursday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert will be performed at Losekamp Hall at Rocky Mountain College, 1511 Poly Drive. Tickets are $10. Augmeanted features cousins Geoffrey Taylor and Mary Overlie performing a distinctive classic rock style on original songs.
Geoffrey performs on a 5-string fiddle and Mary sings through her heart and keys. In all they do, they aim to mean it when they bring it, hence that extra 'a' in their name. Augmeanted is playing this benefit concert for the Institute for Peace Studies due to the Geoffrey's family’s deep roots in the Rocky and Billings community. The Taylor Family is composed of a number of Rocky alum who hold fond memories of attending, playing, living and performing on campus. In addition, the Taylors have also held a long tradition of volunteering for the Institute for Peace Studies program, including Geoffrey’s 2012 Alberta Bair concert appearance on behalf of the Institute.
The June concert will feature selections from Augmeanted’s debut album, "Life, Twice," chosen as one of Pitch Perfect’s Top Albums for September 2022. "Life, Twice" takes its name from the Anaïs Nin quote, “We write to taste life twice, in the moment and in retrospection.” The 10-track recording is a mix of lyrically-driven meditations on moments that leave us speechless and violin-driven improvisations that say what’s impossible to say. "Life, Twice" is available via Bandcamp or on their website www.augmeanted.net.
Geoffrey and Mary are established musicians and composers. Billings native Geoffrey Taylor is a professional violinist, composer, recording artist, and educator with several multi-genre ensembles and students in Missoula, Montana (geoffreypaultaylor.com). Mary is the creative spark for Mudsong (mudsong.net), a gospel-infused #rocknsoul quartet based in Bemidji, Minnesota.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/