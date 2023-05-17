Augmeanted

"An Evening with Augmeanted: A benefit concert for the Institute for Peace Studies" is scheduled for Thursday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be performed at Losekamp Hall at Rocky Mountain College, 1511 Poly Drive. Tickets are $10. Augmeanted features cousins Geoffrey Taylor and Mary Overlie performing a distinctive classic rock style on original songs.