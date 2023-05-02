25 years ago
April 29, 1998
One of the exciting and unique features of the Laurel Aviation and Technology Week is the opportunity for former area residents to return home to “show off” their professional expertise and display the technologies they have mastered. Major Clete Knaub, is the maintenance supervisor in the 28th Maintenance Squadron at Ellsworth Air Fore Base in South Dakota. Major Terry Sunnarborg, will be flying a B2/T-38 over Laurel during the fly-overs at the Laurel Airport May 14 and 15. He is based at Whiteman Air Force Base near Kansas City. Major Perry Sorg is currently chief navigator at the US Air Force Reserve Base located in Milwaukee, WI.
Wood’s Powr-Grip has joined an elite group of world-wide manufactures by obtaining ISO 9001 certification. The standards for the certification were created by the International Standards Organization (ISO). This certification will allow the Laurel-based manufacturing company to maintain its share of international sales and position it for expanded export sales.
Laurel High School sent a science team to the Lewistown area on April 20-21 to compete in the Montana version of the nation-wide Envirothon program. Eighteen teams from around Montana listened to lectures and took tests on basic knowledge of the various content areas. The LHS Envirothon team for 1998 consisted of Stephanie Mears, Jared Dove, Chris Huvaere, Wayne Petro and Dan Nelson.
Members of the Laurel Youth Choir, directed by Jackie Klasna, attended the American Choral Director’s Association 1998 Northwest Division Convention in Portland, OR. Raven Lopez (seventh-grader), Kamala Postema (seventh), Ginny Farnham (sixth) and Mary Postema (sixth) are members of the youth choir who attended.
50 years ago
May 2, 1973
“Enchanted Forests” was the theme for the 1973 Junior-Senior Prom held Saturday night at the Laurel Senior High School gymnasium. Prom King and Queen were Marcos Riojas and Kristy Strever. The crown bearer and flower girl were David Olson and Tracy Schmidt. Other King and Queen candidates were Pat Belinak, Robbie Harris, Dan Turcotte, Steven Moran, Diane Mogan, Cheri Moran, Renda Bickford, and Dawn Hodges.
Varsity wrestling and basketball cheerleaders have been named for the 1973-74 school year. Wrestling cheerleaders elected were Cathy Robertus, Kathy O’Neil, Nancy Pascoe, Susan Mogan, and Nancy Flagler. Debbie Connor is alternate. Joann Pascoe is mascot with Jackie Armstrong being alternate. Basketball cheerleaders named were Janet Smith, Debbie Dixon, Rhonda Gratwohl, Janice Wallila, and Shelly George. Coby Phillips is alternate with Connie Hedstrom and Jody Gordon being elected mascots.
Robert Story of Park City has been selected by the College of Agriculture at Montana State University to receive $250 scholarship provided by the MSU Athletic Scholarship Association. Story is a sophomore majoring in Agriculture production. His scholarship is for this academic year.
75 years ago
April 28, 1948
The Laurel Rod and Gun club assisted in planting 28,000 lochlaven trout Monday in the Yellowstone River between Laurel and Park City. The young trout were about an inch and a half long.
All over the nation during the spring season thousands of earnest music students, coached by scores of harassed teachers, are appearing before adjudicators in towns and cities where music festivals are held. In the past these gatherings were contests in the true sense of the word, and the bands, choruses and soloists vied for first, second, and third places as do the contestants in an athletic meet. In recent years this strict contest type of festival has lost popularity in favor of the type held in laurel high school last Saturday. Adjucators Edmund P. Sedivy from the state college music department and William A. Lynn from Fergus county high school did not choose winners of first, second and third places, but gave each band, chorus and soloist a rating based on national standards. “This kind of judging compares the work done in our own school with that in the nation as a whole, and at the same time eliminates the unfairness of comparing a band from a very small school with one from a large city.”
100 years ago
May 2, 1923
By a vote of almost two to one the special 10-mil levy for school maintenance purposes carried at the special election held last Saturday. The vote in favor of the proposal was 93 while the opposition numbered 49. A total of 142 votes was cast.
Thursday morning, Franklin Parker demonstrated developing Kodak films to the chemistry class. Friday morning the printing process was demonstrated.
Upon motion of the county attorney, the judge of the district court Tuesday dismissed the misdemeanor charges against 35 Northern Pacific shop employees, growing out of the pool hall riot of the evening of Nov. 28. The original charges were brought under the head of felony. This was changed to misdemeanor.
The families living in what is known as car town, composed of about 35 car dwellings, have had their spring clean-up, putting the grounds in a very neat appearance.
A dance hall on east Main Street, owned by Frank Wright, has been completed and according to announcement will be opened to the public this week. The hall has been named Dreamland. The contract was let about two weeks ago and the building has since been rushed to completion.
Showing at the Strand Theater was “Robin Hood,” staring Douglas Fairbanks. Never before has Laurel witnessed such wonderful screen art. Adult admission cost 55 cents, and children under 12 cost 25 cents.