Cub Scouts

In the May 2, 1973 edition of the Laurel Outlook, Winners in the Cub Scout Pack 421 Pinewood Derby pictured from left are Kert Dolechek, third place; Bob Burrows, first place; and Brent Messer, second place. The annual derby was held Wednesday night in the South School multipurpose room. The racing cars are handmade by the Cub Scouts and their fathers. Fifty-three Scouts participated in the annual event. The race was conducted by John Kaiserman.

25 years ago

April 29, 1998