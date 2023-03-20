Richard Klebe

Alan Richard Klebe passed away early Friday morning, March 10, 2023, at Tender Nest Assisted Living in Billings. Alan had resided there for the past two years once dementia made living independently unsafe. He was born in 1940, in Pennsburg, Penn., to Ruth and Elmer Klebe. He was the baby of the family, joining older sister, Emily, and older brother, Edward to make their family complete.

Alan spent most of his younger years in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1959 from Jenkintown High School. Following high school, he attended Paul Smith’s College studying Forestry for a year before enlisting in the US Air Force and serving 4 years active duty, stationed at Stead Air Force Base in Nevada. He was honorably discharged in 1966, then served another two years as a reservist.