Alan Richard Klebe passed away early Friday morning, March 10, 2023, at Tender Nest Assisted Living in Billings. Alan had resided there for the past two years once dementia made living independently unsafe. He was born in 1940, in Pennsburg, Penn., to Ruth and Elmer Klebe. He was the baby of the family, joining older sister, Emily, and older brother, Edward to make their family complete.
Alan spent most of his younger years in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1959 from Jenkintown High School. Following high school, he attended Paul Smith’s College studying Forestry for a year before enlisting in the US Air Force and serving 4 years active duty, stationed at Stead Air Force Base in Nevada. He was honorably discharged in 1966, then served another two years as a reservist.
After the Air Force, Alan returned to school attending and graduating from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, with a degree in Business. He then went to work for RA Johnson & Co as a manufacturer’s representative. A few years later he was hired by Eastman Kodak in their Business Systems division, a job he held for most of his adult life.
In 1967 he married Gail Tompkins and together they had two children, Kristina Gail and Justin Alan. Their goal was always to come West. Through Alan’s employment with Eastman Kodak the family was transferred to Pantego, Texas, and then to Laurel, MT in 1979. Alan and Gail divorced in 1982, but remained friends until his death. With the exception of several years spent in Denver, Colo., and Cheyenne, Wyo., Alan made Laurel his home.
Alan loved dogs, particularly Labrador Retrievers which joined him in bird hunting and which he trained for Obedience Trials, receiving the highest award with his dog, She. In later years he prided himself in adopting dogs in need of a home. Taking long walks in the mountains outside of Red Lodge and along the Yellowstone River south of Laurel, with his dog, is where he was most happy. He loved nature and sharing it with his dogs.
For many years he volunteered at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo, even receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award. He loved his volunteer work there and only stopped once his health made the work he did too difficult. After that, he filled his time attending various performances at the Alberta Bair with his good friend, Nancy, and accompanying good friend, Michael, around the region as Michael did radio commentary for local HS basketball games. Alan loved singing in the choir at the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and helping out in their preschool; his church family was very special to him.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his brother, Edward, and his children Kristina (Jasen) Molm and son Justin (Kristin) Klebe. Grandchildren Abigail, Andrew and Nathan Molm and Logyn and Theron Klebe all of Laurel, and many nieces and nephews of the Ronald Hancock, Edward Klebe, Tom Tompkins, Rick Boisseau, and Phil Johnson families.