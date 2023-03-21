The Yellowstone Art Museum is opening an exhibit next weekfeaturing Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Works from the Permanent Collection.

In celebration of the Whitney Museum of American Art’s retrospective, Jaune Quick-To-See Smith: Memory Map, the YAM will exhibit 12 works by Smith from the permanent collection in the Charles M. Bair Family Gallery & Northwest Projects Gallery from March 23 through April 30. Smith’s paintings, drawings, and prints, grounded in personal and political identity, layer energetic brushwork and markings with collage materials and references to Indigenous traditions.