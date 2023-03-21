The Yellowstone Art Museum is opening an exhibit next weekfeaturing Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Works from the Permanent Collection.
In celebration of the Whitney Museum of American Art’s retrospective, Jaune Quick-To-See Smith: Memory Map, the YAM will exhibit 12 works by Smith from the permanent collection in the Charles M. Bair Family Gallery & Northwest Projects Gallery from March 23 through April 30. Smith’s paintings, drawings, and prints, grounded in personal and political identity, layer energetic brushwork and markings with collage materials and references to Indigenous traditions.
At the YAM, programming will include a public talk by Neal Ambrose-Smith, a descendent of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation of Montana. Ambrose-Smith is a contemporary Native American painter, sculptor, printmaker, and professor at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Ambrose-Smith will speak on April 18 at 6 PM at the YAM. The talk will be proceeded by a reception at 5 p.m.
The Whitney retrospective opens in New York City on April 13 and includes two works from the Yellowstone Art Museum’s permanent collection: Tongass Trade Canoe (1996) and Ronan Robe #2 (1977). The exhibition was recently named a “Must-See Museum Show for Spring” by Art in America magazine. The show will travel to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, the Seattle Art Museum, and the Minneapolis Institute of Art in 2023 and 2024.
Born January 15, 1940, at the St. Ignatius Mission of the Flathead Indian Reservation, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, a citizen of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation, received an Associate of Arts Degree at Olympic College in Bremerton, Washington, in 1960, a BA in Art Education from Framingham State College, Massachusetts, in 1976, and an MA in Visual Arts from the University of New Mexico in 1980.
Smith has received numerous awards such as the Academy of Arts and Letters Purchase Award, New York, 1987; the Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters Grant, 1996; the Women’s Caucus for the Arts Lifetime Achievement, 1997; the College Art Association Women’s Award, 2002; Governor’s Outstanding New Mexico Woman’s Award, 2005; New Mexico Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, 2005; Art Table Artist Honoree, New York, 2011; Visionary Woman Award, Moore College, Pennsylvania, 2011; Elected to the National Academy of Art, New York, 2011; Living Artist of Distinction Award, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, 2012; NAEA Ziegfeld Lecture Award, 2014; The Woodson Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, 2015; along with four honorary doctorates: Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 1992; Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, 1998; Massachusetts College of Art, 2003; University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, 2009.
Smith’s work is in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, Quito, Ecuador; the Museum of Mankind, Vienna, Austria; The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota; The Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington D.C.; the Museum of Modern Art; the Brooklyn Museum; the Metropolitan Museum of Art; and The Whitney Museum of American Art, New York.