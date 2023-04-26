I suppose that one of the reasons professional sports are so popular is that the athletes excel at what they do. Their excellence goes beyond what most of us can even imagine doing. Their skill and physical ability can be amazing to watch. They work hard at honing their skills by years of practice, discipline, and devotion to a particular sport.
However, the sporting world is not the only place where can see excellence. We might also visit art galleries displaying the work of excellent artists or read books written by excellent authors. We appreciate the excellent teachers we had when we were in school. Such people also work hard in order to excel in what they do.
Paul, an Apostle of Jesus Christ, admonishes us regarding excellence when he says, “If there is any excellence, think about these things.” We do well to follow his direction. In order to do so we need to know what excellence is.
Excellence obviously implies excelling at something. However, to use the word properly we are required to apply it to things and activities that are good or virtuous. We would not refer to the bank robber who never gets caught as an excellent bank robber. We would, rather, think of him as evil, nefarious, and immoral. Similarly, we do not refer to serial killers as excellent murderers but as wicked men.
The excellence to which Paul refers involves virtue, goodness, and godliness. To strive for excellence is to do good things and to do them well. Someone might excel at being sensible or prudent. Another might excel at doing all things in moderation or living a life of fairness or demonstrating courage.
Excellence in living should following the Golden Rule according to which one is to treat others as he wants to be treated. Other virtues worth excelling at include faith, hope, and love. They are good things to do and are worth doing well.
The sacred Scriptures teach us that wisdom is another godly virtue. King Solomon is praised in that he “excelled all the kings of the earth in wisdom.” We can also show excellence in our vocations. For example, the Proverbs say that “an excellent wife is the crown of her husband,” and that she “is far more precious than jewels.”
You might think of it this way: Paul’s admonishment to think about excellence moves us to strive to imitate the one who is most excellent of all, namely, Jesus. There certainly has never been anyone more virtuous than he.
Apostle Peter said that Jesus “went about doing good.” Evangelist Mark records the observation of bystanders who witnessed the miracles of Jesus. They said, “He has done all things well.”
Jesus did good things and he did them well. He was excellent. Our thinking about excellence is intended to result in our imitation of Jesus. We ought to do good things and seek to do them well.
“Do not grow weary in doing good,” the Bible says.
Try as we might to imitate Jesus, he has set an impossibly high standard. This was necessary because he had to do something good which no one else could. Jesus had to make up for all of the times that you and I failed to do good things and for all the times we did bad things.
Our failures to be virtuous have put us at odds with God himself. We stand before him guilty of being inadequate and ashamed at our failures. Jesus intervened for us. Jesus offered himself to take our place with its guilt and shame. In exchange he give us his goodness and his virtue.
This action on his part cost him his life. He suffered the death of evil and wickedness so that you could have an eternal life of virtue and excellence. In short, we call this forgiveness which maybe is the highest and best virtue. Jesus does the good thing of forgiving you and he does it well.
The reason he can forgive you even though he died is that he rose from the dead in order to live forever. He wants you to join him in that life of excellence.