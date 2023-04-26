Arlo Pullmann

I suppose that one of the reasons professional sports are so popular is that the athletes excel at what they do. Their excellence goes beyond what most of us can even imagine doing. Their skill and physical ability can be amazing to watch. They work hard at honing their skills by years of practice, discipline, and devotion to a particular sport.

However, the sporting world is not the only place where can see excellence. We might also visit art galleries displaying the work of excellent artists or read books written by excellent authors. We appreciate the excellent teachers we had when we were in school. Such people also work hard in order to excel in what they do.