C Ryan Seacrest was the perfect choice to carry on Pat Sajak’s legacy as host of “Wheel of Fortune.” Sajak will be 77 next year when he leaves the show, according to the Associated Press. He is considered the last of the old school game show hosts. The good news is that Vanna White is staying, at least for a couple more seasons. Ryan is a likable, charismatic guy who can charm contestants, whether they are winning or losing.
D Like me, did you cringe when you opened your property appraisal in June? My home appraisal went up $50,000, which is in line with the 40 percent increase across the state. What you might not know is the Montana Department of Revenue is holding town hall meetings to discuss the impact of the assessments on our property taxes. Billings will host two meetings — July 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Billings Public Library and July 11 at the Yellowstone County Commission board room from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. There will also be meetings in Joliet on July 12 from 1-3 and 6-9 p.m. at the community center, and in Columbus July 24 from 12 to 3 and 6 to 9 at the County Fairgrounds. Speak up and let the State Department of Revenue know how a property tax increase will impact you.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/