Edith Yvonne Adams was born in Billings Montana on May 9, 1944. She grew up in Laurel and attended Laurel Public Schools. A highlight of her school days was being a baton twirler and performing in parades. After graduating she went to beauty school where she developed skills she would use for the rest of her life. Edie’s door was always open, and the coffee was always on. For family and friends, she gave perms, haircuts, and dyed a lot of hair.
Edith married Albert (Lloyd) Adams and together they moved to Park City and had two sons, Travis and Tony. Finding herself a single mother with two children to support, Edie chose to pursue jobs in non-traditional positions. She went to work at Boise Cascade and worked on a crew building houses. She then landed a job at the refinery in Laurel where she finished out her career working in the lab.
Every summer while living in Park City Edie would plant a huge garden, the bigger the better. The joy of gardening was passed down from her parents. During the warm weather months, a delicious salad accompanied dinners like spaghetti.
She was extremely close to her sister, Eunice. Bonded by blood they were more than sisters; They were best friends. A day never went by without a nightly phone call to share the ups and downs of the day’s events. When Eunice was diagnosed with bladder cancer, Edie became a constant support. Once it was clear that the cancer was winning the battle, she moved in with Eunice while continuing to work her shift work job commuting from Billings to Laurel. The two sisters shared a love of reading. Eunice read continually to escape her pain. Edie made sure that she had a steady supply of books. Besides utilizing both the Laurel and Billings libraries, Edie put out a call to friends and family who responded by bringing sacks and sacks of books to the house. Books remained a huge part of Edie’s life. She also shared her love of reading with her niece, Wendy. They swapped books back and forth and shared favorite authors. Edie loved detective books the best and she never met a serial killer she didn’t love to hate.
After being diagnosed with COPD she was able to maintain her independence and quality of life for some time. Eventually, Edie required a higher level of care. She sold her condo and found a home at Autumn Springs Assisted Living in Billings. She had to wait a bit for her apartment to be ready, so she had an extended slumber party with her dear friends, Bonnie and Gail. Edie’s favorite time of the day was when they shared a glass of wine with dinner, sharing lots of love and laughter. Once Edie was able to move into her cute little apartment at Autumn Springs, Tony and Shelly made sure there were plenty of pictures of family decorating the walls, including her grandchildren, Tori, Tessa, Chelsi, and her much loved great grandson, Luca. She was always happy and grateful when her kids made the trip up from Rapid City to visit. Double her joy when baby Luca came, too! When Howard and Pat came to visit, Edie had a real treat. They were able to bring their dog, Nikki, into her apartment. Nikki knows a lot of tricks and Edie would always laugh with delight at her skills. Most of all, she was so happy when Nikki “loved her up”.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the amazing staff at Autumn Springs and niece, Wendy, for tending to Edie’s daily needs, ensuring she was safe and surrounded by love.
Edie passed away on November 30, 2022. She never lost her quick wit and teasing sense of humor. Every single doctor, nurse, and other care giver claimed she was their favorite patient because she was so funny and kind. She was cracking jokes right up to the very end.
Edie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Caroline Andrews, her brother, Lewis, and sister, Eunice. She is survived by her brother Howard (Patricia) Andrews, sons Travis Adams, and Tony (Shelly) Adams, her granddaughters Chelsi (Cole) Mauch, Tori (Spencer) Ray, Tessa Adams, and great grandson, Luca. A celebration of life will be held May 27, 2023. At 11:00 A.M. there will be a graveside service and interment at the Laurel Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her sister, Eunice. Following the service, friends and family are invited to gather at the Park City Civic Center for Edie’s favorite kind of party – good food – good stories – good laughter! Edie will surely be missed.