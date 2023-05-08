Edith Adams

Edith Yvonne Adams was born in Billings Montana on May 9, 1944. She grew up in Laurel and attended Laurel Public Schools. A highlight of her school days was being a baton twirler and performing in parades. After graduating she went to beauty school where she developed skills she would use for the rest of her life. Edie’s door was always open, and the coffee was always on. For family and friends, she gave perms, haircuts, and dyed a lot of hair.

Edith married Albert (Lloyd) Adams and together they moved to Park City and had two sons, Travis and Tony. Finding herself a single mother with two children to support, Edie chose to pursue jobs in non-traditional positions. She went to work at Boise Cascade and worked on a crew building houses. She then landed a job at the refinery in Laurel where she finished out her career working in the lab.