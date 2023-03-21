The Billings Public Library will host a presentation on Human Trafficking with special investigation agents from the Department of Justice and the FBI on March 27. The program will be at the Billings Public Library Community Room from 3 to 5 p.m. The presentation is free and open to the public. Participants will learn how human trafficking affects our state and local communities.
This event is a part of the BPL’s Social Awareness Series, which is a set of presentations, discussions, and activities centered around exploring the social and cultural influences on the Billings community. Other topics will include suicide prevention, community development, LGBTQ+ and Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. This series aims to embrace differences, empower and inform patrons, and enrich our community by providing opportunity for thoughtful and engaging dialog.
The Billing’s Public Library is working with the District of Montana U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring in presenters who are experts in this field. Members of the Department of Justice and FBI will be the educators on what Human Trafficking is, the resources they use to combat it, and support for human trafficking survivors. There will be time for questions and answers at the end of the presentation.
For more information, please call Billings Public Library at 406-657-8258.