City leaders and community members are mourning the loss of long-time Laurel volunteer and community booster Jean Carroll Thompson, who passed away on April 15.
Jean Carroll was a force in the community, tirelessly working to make Laurel and Yellowstone County better places. She co-founded Christmas to Remember, her signature event for more than 30 years.
Cami Nelson, executive director of the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, recalled Jean Carroll reading the history of Christmas to Remember every year at the start of the planning session.
"I loved her passion for keeping the Christmas to Remember event going strong and not letting it fade away," Nelson said. "The Christmas to Remember group may have been a small group, but Jean Carroll always rallied them together and got things done for the Laurel community."
Jean Carroll's vision for Christmas to Remember was inspired by she and her good friend Donna Kilpatrick's trip to Bozeman to see their parade of lights. Those first years in Laurel, carolers would come down the streets and the businesses would turn on their Christmas lights when the carolers arrived at their door, Jean Carroll's daughter Adeia said.
"She heard about the lighted parade in Disneyland and wanted Laurel's to be like that," Adeia said.
Nancy Schmidt, Laurel Public Library director, said Jean Carroll was always helping out at the library, including organizing the annual Easter Egg Hunt just a few weeks ago.
"She was involved in everything, a force to be reckoned with," Schmidt said.
Each year, Jean Carroll and her husband Keith also donated a poinsettia plant to the library to brighten up the space during the Christmas season.
Sue Carter remembered Jean Carroll's work with many organizations, including Bright 'N Beautiful, Herbsfest, Laurel Federated Woman's Club, and the Girl Scouts.
"She found people that helped. She always figured out a way to get things done," Carter said.
Jean Carroll and Keith had four children, including Adeia, Rhonda, Chanda and Derek. Adeia often accompanied her mom during volunteer work. She remembers her mom as a bright light in the world, helping others and getting things done.
"She was a force of nature. She was so caring and she loved everyone and wanted to help them," Adeia said.
Jean Carroll was born on June 27, 1941, in Suffolk, Virginia. She and Keith met at the University of South Carolina and moved to Laurel in 1971.
Adeia remembers her mom as a go-getter who was able to rally people to her get things done.
"I used to tell her, people liked to help her because she was so cute. And she was."
Nelson said Jean Carroll was definitely one of a kind.
"She will be dearly missed and I am very blessed to have known her and had her be a part of my life," Nelson said.