Jean Carroll Thompson

Jean Carroll Thompson loved reading to youngsters at the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Laurel Public Library.

 Photo by Jaci Webb

City leaders and community members are mourning the loss of long-time Laurel volunteer and community booster Jean Carroll Thompson, who passed away on April 15.

Jean Carroll was a force in the community, tirelessly working to make Laurel and Yellowstone County better places. She co-founded Christmas to Remember, her signature event for more than 30 years.