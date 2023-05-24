At one time The Northern Plains Resource Council (NPRC) was a grassroots conservation and family agriculture group that organizes Montana citizens to protect water quality, family farms and ranches, and Montana 's unique quality of life. It would appear that now they are simply a bunch of climate alarmists that would have us freeze in the dark rather than plan an actual pathway to cheaper clean energy.
Northwestern Energy is in the process of building a “topping” power plant on the outskirts of Laurel to provide power in the event of a shortfall of less reliable(green) sources of energy. Make no mistake about it. Unless there is an oversupply of wind, solar and other supposed green energy by a factor of at least 300% and an electrical grid-tie that would make the existing system look like a discarded set of Christmas lights, there WILL be blackouts. Solar does not work in the dark and the wind does not blow all the time. Imagine a night when the temperature gets to -30F and the wind stops blowing; electric heating stops and blowers on natural gas heaters don’t spin in your home. Or imagine that one of the tens of thousands of miles of grid wires were to fail due to an Electro Magnetic Pulse (EMP) or sabotage. We will be freezing in the dark without a backup source of electricity. There are currently not enough batteries available to provide any significant amount of power to the grid, and don’t expect them to be available, in quantity, for many years.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/