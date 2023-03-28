Hi Jaci,
Salome Press Release
Rimrock Opera Foundation and NOVA Center for the Performing Arts present the opera, Salome, directed by Douglas Nagel, on April 7, 8, 14, 16. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30PM, Sunday matineé at 2:00PM at NOVA 2317 Montana Avenue Billings, Montana.
Salome is an opera based on a New Testament story in the Gospel of Mark where King Herod’s wife Herodias bears a grudge against John the Baptist for stating that Herod's marriage to her is unlawful. Herodias's daughter, Salome, dances before Herod at his birthday celebration.
Salome, Op. 54, is an opera in one act by composer Richard Strauss. The libretto is a Hedwig Lachmann's German translation of the 1891 French play Salomé by Oscar Wilde.
The opera is famous (at the time of its premiere, infamous) for its "Dance of the Seven Veils.” Four Billings professional dancers will be on stage with soprano, Sarah Waggoner, who sings the role of Salome.
The production is accompanied by pianist Tim Schoessler and sung in German with English text projected above the stage. Salome is ninety minutes long without intermission.
Salome is Rimrock Opera’s 35th major opera production. Rimrock Opera sponsors other productions such as the fall opera, Carmen’s Tragedy, and past season operas Pagliacci, The Marriage of Figaro and The Impressario. If you are interested in contributing to future operas, please contact Rimrock Opera or NOVA Center for the Performing Arts.
Salome cast members include Doug Nagel as Jochanaan (John the Baptist), Scott Wichael as King Herod, Kimberly James as Herodias, Sarah Waggoner as Salome, Christian Quevedo as Narraboth, Ana Rangel as the Page, Jordan Shawver as the 1st Soldier and 1st Nazarene, William Stearns as the Executioner, and Meghan Kilroy as Cappadocian.
Supernumeraries include Jane Van Dyk, Precious McKenzie, Daphne Stearns, and Debra Gloor.
For each opera production, Rimrock Opera and NOVA employ professional opera singers, a guest accompanist, dancers, set and tech crew members, and a professional lighting designer, among many other individuals all deftly supervised by Stage Director Douglas Nagel and NOVA’s Executive Director Dodie Rife.
To get a grand introduction to the talented, professional opera singers who will be performing throughout the evening, please attend OperaFest on Saturday, April 1st at the Hilands Golf Club in Billings. Tickets and more information about this gala fundraiser are available on our website.
Ticket prices for Salome are $21/adults, $16/senior and military, $10/students, available online at novabillings.org, through the box office at 2317 Montana Ave. or by phone at 406-591-9535. Please find us on Facebook.