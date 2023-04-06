Easter Sunday is April 9. Celebrate Easter with these local churches. These listings are being provided free-of-charge by The Laurel Outlook as our commitment to the community of Laurel.
The Rock Church Laurel, 820 W. 9th St., Laurel: Good Friday Service, April 7, 7 p.m. Easter Eggsplosion Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Egg hunts by age group, and open to babies through 6th graders. Bouncy house, games, cotton candy. Easter Sunday Services, April 9, 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Laurel United Methodist Church, 307 W. 4th St., Laurel: Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday at South Park Pond, 7 a.m. and regular service at 10:15 a.m. at the church. In addition, and in association with Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 707 W. 3rd St., Maundy Thursday, April 6, 5:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Good Friday, April 7, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, noon, and Easter Vigil on April 8, 7:30 p.m. at Laurel United Methodist Church.
First Baptist Church, 400 7th Ave., Laurel: Easter Sunday Early Resurrection Service with breakfast following, 8 a.m., Sunday School for all ages, 9:30 a.m. on Easter, and Resurrection Service at 10:45 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
First Congregational Church of Laurel, 506 S. 5th St.: Good Friday Community Service (combined service), 7 p.m. Resurrection Sunday on Easter, breakfast at 8:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m.
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 700 3rd Ave., Laurel: Tridium celebrated April 6, 7, and 8. Thursday, April 6, Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.; Friday, April 7, Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m., and Passion of the Lord service (no mass), 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Holy Saturday, 9 a.m.; Resurrection of the Lord on Saturday, April 8, Easter Vigil, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday, April 9, Easter Sunday services, 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Laurel Church of the Nazarene, 201 W. 11th St., Laurel: Good Friday Service, April 7, 6 p.m., walking through the Stations of the Cross; Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to noon. Open to ages 0-12, drawings for four bikes, prize baskets, candy, 10,000 eggs, hot dogs. Sunrise Service on Easter at 8 a.m., followed by breakfast. Resurrection Sunday Service at 10:45 a.m.