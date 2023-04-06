Easter Sunday is April 9. Celebrate Easter with these local churches. These listings are being provided free-of-charge by The Laurel Outlook as our commitment to the community of Laurel.

The Rock Church Laurel, 820 W. 9th St., Laurel: Good Friday Service, April 7, 7 p.m. Easter Eggsplosion Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Egg hunts by age group, and open to babies through 6th graders. Bouncy house, games, cotton candy. Easter Sunday Services, April 9, 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.