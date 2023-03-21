To our fellow hunters and anglers in Montana: thank you for the important role you play in conservation. Your passion for hunting and fishing supports the preservation of wildlife and habitat through organizations like the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and the Montana Trout Foundation, as well as through the shaping of public policy and grants. This type of conservation defies the mainstream view of ‘environmentalism’ while acting as a natural climate solution through the sequestration of carbon in well-managed forests and rangelands. We’re hoping this is just the beginning of the positive impact hunters and anglers will have on climate.

Greenhouse gasses are accumulating in our atmosphere faster than the earth can absorb them, resulting in disrupted moisture patterns and gradually increasing temperatures. This in turn impacts fish and wildlife habitat and subsequently their populations. For example, inconsistent spring runoff shifts the fish-spawning season. Warmer streams can’t hold dissolved oxygen as well which affects the ability of fish to breathe while simultaneously making them more susceptible to disease. Big game species are impacted by more frequent and intense droughts which limit their forage and amplify fires that might otherwise be good for their habitat to an altogether destructive level.