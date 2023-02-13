The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between Jan. 31 and Feb. 11. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737. The department also has several pictures of persons of interest posted on their Facebook page. Anyone with information about these individuals may also contact the LPD.
Jan. 31
- At 2:42 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of 3rd Avenue to investigate a report of a theft centered around falsification of a pawn ticket. A resident reported that someone known to them had stolen and pawned several firearms. A suspect was identified and the firearms were recovered. The suspect acted in violation of a probation agreement. A felony arrest warrant is pending.
Feb. 1
- At 12:14 p.m., police investigated a report of a theft involving a stolen credit card on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. A suspect has been identified and an arrest is pending
- At 3:50 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of East Main Street to investigate a report of a disorderly male. A 32 year-old male, Zackory James Wajer, was jailed. The male acted in violation of a probation agreement.
Feb. 2
- At 2:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on the 600 block of 8th Avenue. The caller reported that a relative had entered their home and refused to leave. The caller said that they had been physically attacked by the intruder, who also reportedly attempted to set the home on fire. The caller pushed the suspect out of a window before police arrived, and the intruder fled on foot. Police are looking for the suspect.
Feb. 4
- At 2:31 p.m., police received a report of a theft from the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. A female suspect pushed a cart of merchandise out of the location without paying. The female has been identified and a warrant request has been submitted.
- At 5:37 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Roundhouse Drive to investigate a report of a disorderly male. The investigation led to the arrest of a 30 year-old Laurel male, Jordan Andrew White, on charges of partner/family member assault.
Feb. 5
- At 7:43 a.m., police investigated a report of sexual assault on the 300 block of South 1st Avenue. A patron at the establishment reported that an employee had touched her inappropriately without permission. On Feb. 9, police arrested a 21 year-old Laurel male, Timothy Carl Kruckenberg, on charges of misdemeanor sexual assault. Kruckenberg was transported to the Yellowstone County Detention facility.
- At 9:24 p.m., police investigated a report of a disturbance on the 700 block of Locust Avenue. Two individuals who were involved in an altercation were separated. No charges were filed.
Feb. 6
- At 8:04 a.m., a caller on the 500 block of West Main Street reported that some equipment that they had stored outdoors had been vandalized. A suspect had been captured on video and was identified. A warrant has been issued and police are looking for the suspect.
Feb. 8
- At 10:09 a.m., police received a report from a local financial institution involving someone who had attempted to withdraw money from an account by posing as the account holder. The incident is under investigation.
- At 12:44 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. An individual had attempted to return merchandise that they had shoplifted in the same visit to the location. The suspect has been identified and charges are pending.
Feb. 9
- At 10:37 a.m., police investigated a report of fraud at a local financial institution. A account holder reported that their checks had been stolen and someone had attempted to use them at the institution. The incident is under investigation.
- At 10:46 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Durland Avenue to investigate a complaint from a parent who said that one of their children had stolen money from them.
- At 3:24 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Cedar Avenue to investigate a report of child abuse that they had received from Child Protective Services. Police discovered evidence of abuse on a minor. On Feb. 13, police arrested a 28 year-old Texas male, Daniel Ardila, on charges of felony assault of a minor. Ardila was transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
Feb. 10
- At 1:47 p.m., police investigated a report of a hit-and-run on an unoccupied vehicle on the 10 block of Idaho Avenue. The caller provided information as to who they thought committed the offense. The incident is under investigation.
- At 9:45 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Southeast 4th Street to investigate a report of animal abuse. A calf showing evidence of extreme abuse was left near a dumpster at that location. The animal was deceased.
Feb. 11
- At 2:11 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road to investigate a report of theft.
- At 3:38 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road to investigate a report of theft.