Lockwood High School hosted the Class A Divisional Softball tournament at Stewart Park in Billings, Thursday, May 18 - Friday, May 19.
The Locomotives took on Lewistown’s Fergus High School Thursday morning and defeated them 8 - 5 for their first tournament game. The Lady Locos then met Central Thursday afternoon. After losing to the Rams twice during the regular season, Laurel started the game strong, leading Central early in the contest. A home run from Dalilah Hernandez in the third inning added steam to the Locomotives, but they ultimately fell to the Rams, 8 - 4.
On Friday, the Lady Locos came back strong against Livingston’s Park High Rangers. A grand slam from Mia Anderson in the bottom of the 3rd inning helped seal the 18 - 8 win over the Rangers. This victory brought the Locomotives to the field with the Hardin Bulldogs to decide who would take 3rd and 4th places. The Locos’ bats were on fire and a three run homer from Taylor Strecker in the 3rd inning helped carry Laurel to 10 - 0 victory.
The Divisional tournament seeded the Eastern Class A teams for the 2023 State tournament to be held in Belgrade on May 25 - 27. The Havre Blue Ponies enter the State tourney with the 1st seed with the Billings Central Rams sit 2nd. Laurel’s Locomotives are the 3rd seed with the Hardin Bulldogs 4th. Lewistown’s Fergus High sits in the 5th seed and Livingston’s Park High is in 6th.
