Lockwood High School hosted the Class A Divisional Softball tournament at Stewart Park in Billings, Thursday, May 18 - Friday, May 19.

The Locomotives took on Lewistown’s Fergus High School Thursday morning and defeated them 8 - 5 for their first tournament game. The Lady Locos then met Central Thursday afternoon. After losing to the Rams twice during the regular season, Laurel started the game strong, leading Central early in the contest. A home run from Dalilah Hernandez in the third inning added steam to the Locomotives, but they ultimately fell to the Rams, 8 - 4.