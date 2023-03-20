If you didn’t have the opportunity to pre-order your Girl Scout Cookies—no worries! You can still purchase your favorites at Girl Scout Cookie Booths across Montana and Wyoming beginning Friday, March 24.

From local grocery to large box stores, Girl Scout Troops will hold booth sales beginning Friday, March 24 through April 16. Customers can find exact locations, dates, and times by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org and enter their zip code.