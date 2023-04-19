Having just come through the Easter season, may I ask you a question? What do you think of Jesus?
Since before the birth of Christ there has been confusion, misunderstanding, and eventually down right denial of the identity of the Messiah promised by the old prophets.
Isaiah 7:14 Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.
Jesus’ words and actions clearly showed that He was the Messiah. John 4:25-26 The woman saith unto him, I know that Messias cometh, which is called Christ: when he is come, he will tell us all things. (26) Jesus saith unto her, I that speak unto thee am he.
And yet the confusion continued. At one point He questioned His disciples about who the people thought He was, and who they thought He was.
Matthew 16:13-16 When Jesus came into the coasts of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, saying, Whom do men say that I the Son of man am? (14) And they said, Some say that thou art John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others, Jeremias, or one of the prophets. (15)
He saith unto them, But whom say ye that I am? (16) And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.
Jesus commended Peter for receiving from the father the revelation of who He was. But recognition and admission of who Jesus was is not a guarantee of personal faith or proper action.
In the Gospel accounts of the Passion week of Christ with the subsequent arrest, trial, crucifixion, and resurrection there were many who correctly identified Christ and or his character, yet their actions were all but correct.
For instance, there is Judas Iscariot. He was the appointed treasurer for Jesus and his band of disciples (John 12:6). He was there to hear Peter’s statements about Jesus as the Son of God. Yet, his own greed drove him to betray Jesus. Afterwards he is so filled with remorse over his traitorous act that he commits suicide.
Secondly the chief priests themselves knew that Jesus was innocent of that which they accused him. When Judas returns the 30 pieces of silver as ill-gotten gain, they offer no words of defense or correction.
Matthew 27:4 Saying, I have sinned in that I have betrayed the innocent blood. And they said, What is that to us? see thou to that. Their jealously was so open that even Pilate knew the accusations were false.
Matthew 27:18 For he knew that for envy they had delivered him. Pilate also had concluded that Christ was innocent. He used the title Christ, referencing Jesus, in his address to the chief priest and the people. Repeatedly he stated, “I find no fault in him.” When finally pushed to the limit for political expediency he also turned his back on the truth.
Matthew 27:24 When Pilate saw that he could prevail nothing, but that rather a tumult was made, he took water, and washed his hands before the multitude, saying, I am innocent of the blood of this just person: see ye to it.
But now we come to the Centurion at Calvary. The record would seem to indicate that those soldiers present were the same ones that had scourged and mocked Jesus. To them Jesus was just one more rebellious subject of Rome to be dealt with.
How odd it must have seemed to them. Though the Romans could be cruel they at least offered a crude anesthesia to the condemned (Matt. 27:34). But these proud and intensely religious leaders offered no mercy but rather only scorn and contempt.
The events of the day lead these tough veteran soldiers to admit the obvious, Matthew 27:54...Truly this was the Son of God. The words and actions of Jesus demand a response from us. Judas was driven by personal gain, the chief priests by personal convenience, Pilate by political expedience, but the centurion by personal faith. Jesus was the Son of God and the sacrifice for us.
As inspiring as His sinless life should be, He came for a greater purpose, to provide redemption! Luke 19:10 For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.
Just a cursory glance at the nightly news confirms our sinfulness and need. That is not only why Jesus came but also why He had to die and rise again.
1Peter 3:18 For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit:
Because of the resurrection you can be redeemed and reconciled to God! If I can help you, please feel free to contact me.