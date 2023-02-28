Jamie Lee Demske

If you aren’t familiar with certain Christian traditions and denominations, you may not know that we’ve just entered the season of Lent. The word “Lent” is derived from the old Anglo-Saxon word ‘lencten’, which means ‘lengthen’, referring to the days becoming longer in the spring. It is observed for 40 days before Easter, beginning on Ash Wednesday, and continuing until Easter. Those 40 days are meant to symbolize the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness, going without food or human company to prepare himself for ministry. If you’re any good at math, you may have already noticed a problem—there are 46 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday! Well, you’d be right. Each Sunday is considered a ‘miniature Easter’, a time of celebration in the midst of the wilderness, to remind us that even in the darkest times, light will come. In many traditions, the season of Lent is an intentional time where we choose to wander the desert too—a time to prepare us for the ways we are also called to serve our Creator.

Traditionally, Lent has been observed by people of faith in three important ways that honor our greatest commandment—To love God and to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. We spend more time in prayer, to honor God and the ways we continue to seek the holy. We spend time fasting or going without things, to honor ourselves with self-discipline and determination. Finally, we participate in ‘alms-giving’ or honoring our neighbor through service and care. The specific ways that people fast, pray or serve during that time depends on the tradition you come from and the change you wish to see in your own heart and your own life.