If you aren’t familiar with certain Christian traditions and denominations, you may not know that we’ve just entered the season of Lent. The word “Lent” is derived from the old Anglo-Saxon word ‘lencten’, which means ‘lengthen’, referring to the days becoming longer in the spring. It is observed for 40 days before Easter, beginning on Ash Wednesday, and continuing until Easter. Those 40 days are meant to symbolize the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness, going without food or human company to prepare himself for ministry. If you’re any good at math, you may have already noticed a problem—there are 46 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday! Well, you’d be right. Each Sunday is considered a ‘miniature Easter’, a time of celebration in the midst of the wilderness, to remind us that even in the darkest times, light will come. In many traditions, the season of Lent is an intentional time where we choose to wander the desert too—a time to prepare us for the ways we are also called to serve our Creator.
Traditionally, Lent has been observed by people of faith in three important ways that honor our greatest commandment—To love God and to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. We spend more time in prayer, to honor God and the ways we continue to seek the holy. We spend time fasting or going without things, to honor ourselves with self-discipline and determination. Finally, we participate in ‘alms-giving’ or honoring our neighbor through service and care. The specific ways that people fast, pray or serve during that time depends on the tradition you come from and the change you wish to see in your own heart and your own life.
My favorite way to think about it, is like a Christian New Year, when everyone says they’re going to get really down to business and tick off all those resolutions. But instead of those resolutions being rooted in our own self-interest and our own desires, during Lent our resolutions are rooted in us connecting more deeply with our faith by changing our hearts and our habits. Those 40 days are meant to be a change for us. It symbolizes the time we’re meant to take every year to prepare ourselves for new life by fully shedding the old and letting it die.
But that change requires us to make a desert for ourselves—clearing out the unnecessary or the distracting and making more space for the holy to enter in. I’ve told you that for the 40 days of Lent, we’re meant to remember Christ wandering the wilderness for 40 days. That remembrance is meant to put us into the footsteps of Christ and those who have wandered the wilderness before us. We are embarking on a spiritual journey of introspection, where we take a hard look at where we have fallen short and where we can work to be more fearless seekers of God in our day to day lives.
At the end of this season, we’ll walk through Holy Week together—the last meal, the death, and the resurrection of Christ. We know the Easter story well, but Lent gives us the opportunity to live it in the act of sacred tradition. Lent lets us taste the death in order to savor the life we’ve been given in Christ. We must take on that which tries to kill us, especially when it is our own action, our own choices, and our own ill will that kills us first. Lent gives us the chance to wake up on Easter Sunday different than we were on Ash Wednesday.
Whether you participate in the tradition of Lent or not, my prayer for you dear reader is that during this season, you take the opportunity to take a hard look at your life and the ways it can be transformed. What in you needs to be let go? What needs more more attention? A new beginning is here for the taking, should you choose to pursue it. I pray that you do.