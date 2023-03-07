Arlo Pullmann

As I write this article the temperature is dropping and the snow is falling. It would be easy to complain about the weather, and many other things for that matter. Complaining seems to come to us naturally.

Paul, Apostle of Jesus Christ, wisely urges us to counter such natural inclinations. He says that, instead of complaining, we should think about things that are worthy of praise.