As I write this article the temperature is dropping and the snow is falling. It would be easy to complain about the weather, and many other things for that matter. Complaining seems to come to us naturally.
Paul, Apostle of Jesus Christ, wisely urges us to counter such natural inclinations. He says that, instead of complaining, we should think about things that are worthy of praise.
Praise is talking about something or someone who is good. For example, I praise my wife I by saying that she is a friendly person and a hard worker. I might also praise a sunset and speak of how beautiful it was.
To be sure, we do not always agree about which things and which people are good: the Northwest energy plant, political parties and individual politicians, marijuana, law enforcement, Christianity, pastors, to name a few.
Nonetheless, Apostle Paul teaches that our thoughts should be occupied with what is good and, therefore, what is praiseworthy. Even when you think there is much that is wrong with the world, there are things that are worthy of praise. I already mentioned the beauty of creation. Maybe you witnessed an act of kindness from one person to another.
When I travel, I intentionally notice how people of different skin colors interact with each other. Everywhere I go, I see people getting along, working together, laughing together, serving one another, and enjoying each other’s company. That kind of loving interaction and the people doing it are worthy of praise and so, according to Apostle Paul, are things worth thinking about.
By way of contrast, he does not want us to put our minds on what should be criticized or condemned. If there is something that makes you depressed, find something else to think about. Quit watching shows or podcasts that make you angry. Do not let your mind be occupied with what is bad or evil.
The Apostle does not mean that you should not be aware of the news or ignore problems and tragedies in the world. But do not let misery become the center of your life or your thoughts. In fact, even in tragedy we can find things and people that are worthy of praise. When there is a natural disaster, people scramble to rescue the helpless, feed the hungry, and provide for those who have lost everything. Those workers, as well as the people who fund them and send them, are worthy of praise.
Similarly, when death threatens to end the life of someone by accident, fire, or heart attack, almost all of us agree that one who extends the life of another is worthy of praise. We often see signs or billboards praising first responders or hospital workers who do what is necessary to keep alive a victim of tragedy. Such saviors are often humble and deflect the credit when it is offered to them. We should praise them and think about them.
We often praise even more the savior who died in the attempt to extend the life of another. It might be a soldier who, knowing he would die, stood his ground so others could escape. It might be the four chaplains recently featured in the Laurel Outlook who gave up their life jackets, knowing they would go down with their sinking ship. Such people are worthy of praise and worth thinking about.
How much more should we praise and think about the Savior who laid down his life not only for a few but for the whole world. That Savior is Jesus. He suffered death in order to remove the root cause of death. Therefore, his act of salvation does more than extend our lives for a time in this world. He has extended life beyond death into his eternal kingdom where everything is worthy of praise.
In order to demonstrate that his life goes beyond death, he rose from the dead. Now he is alive into all eternity. He invites you to join him. Lord Jesus promises you life after death. Trust him. He is good. He is worthy of praise. More than any other, great is the Lord and most worthy of praise.