25 years ago
May 6, 1998
Nearly 80 people turned out at a meeting last Wednesday, April 29 at the high school auditorium to explore the possibility of establishing a youth center in Laurel. According to Laurel Police Chief Alan Hovious, the turnout supported his belief the community wants a youth center and it is willing to work towards getting one built.
All Laurel public schools received regular accreditation when the Montana Office of Public Instruction sent its team to visit. The three Laurel elementary schools received regular accreditation with no deviations noted. Both the middle school and the high school also received regular accreditation, but some deviations were noted at those facilities. At the middle school six teachers were assigned more than 150 students per day. The high school’s two deviations noted – three teachers had more than 150 students per day, and one civics class exceeded the state’s 30-student limit.
Rocky Mountain College President Arthur H. DeRosier presented the President’s Cup Award to 22-year-old Randi Lynn Tanglen of Park City, the outstanding female graduating senior.
Despite out-hitting the Rams 12-9, Billings Central spoiled Laurel’s Shot at a perfect record at the Locomotives’ own prep softball invitational Friday and Saturday. Laurel pounded Sidney, Glendive and the Billings Skyview junior varsity, winning each game by 10 runs or more. The Locomotives also pounded Billings Central pitching, but still suffered a 7-0 shutout. Laurel’s record now stands at 10-3.
50 years ago
May 9, 1973
W.A. West, high school principal, this week announced co-valedictorians for the Class of 1973 from Laurel Senior High School. Receiving a perfect 4.00 grade average of straight “A’s” for their high school years are Jack Mahan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Mahan and Barbara Holt, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Marvin Holt. With co-valedictorians, no salutatorian is named, West explained.
Four retiring members of the school district were especially honored Wednesday night in conjunction with the annual spring banquet of the Laurel unit, Montana Education Assn. held in St. Anthony Parish Hall. Tom Wilson, MEA president, acted as master of ceremonies. Inducted and presented with gifts from the unit were L.A. Wollan, superintendent of schools, who will retire July 1 after 15 years in Laurel and a total of 42 years of service in education; Mrs. Louise Hunt, who has given 37 years of service to education; Mrs. Donald Hoppel, 24 years; and Mrs. Roxene Harman, who has served as clerk of the district since 1949.
The Laurel freshman 880 yard relay team established a new record last Thursday at Powell. The old record set in 1965 was broken by 1.5 seconds and went down on the records as 1:41.1. Members of the team are Steve Wagner, Greg Miller, Andy Blohm and Bentley Roth. Laurel went on to win the dual meet with Powell by a score of 66-54.
Miss Virginia Gomer, daughter of MR. and Mrs. Henry Gomer, has been elected the new president of the Oregon Association of Women Deans and Counselors at the Spring Conference in Sunriver this Saturday. Miss Gomer is Counselor at Waldo Junior High School.
75 years ago
May 5, 1948
Mayor Peter D. Thomson has issued a proclamation designating the period beginning next Monday, May 10, and ending May 15 as clean-up week.
Robert Freund announced Wednesday that Laurel merchants are to sponsor a local baseball team and that prospective players should contact him as soon as possible. All merchants interested are invited to be present and express their views.
Mr. and Mrs. M.O. Roysdon, parents of Capt. Dale Roysdon who was killed in action June 7, 1944, the second day of the invasion of Normandy, France, have been notified that their son’s remains will arrive in Billings early Thursday morning, May 13. Funeral services will be conducted the afternoon of Friday, May 14. Two Laurel men, Captain Roysdon and Pvt. Henry Kautz, were killed in the initial stages of the invasion. Both were paratroopers.
Participating in a recital to be given by Mrs. Martha Fisher, teacher of piano in the Laurel schools, will be Shirley Collins, Kay Williams and Mary Ann Vaughn. The recital includes pupils from Joliet and other nearby towns, will be broadcast at 8:30 over station KBMY, Billings Monday evening.
100 years ago
May 9, 1923
Jack Dempsey, world’s heavyweight champion, will defend his title against Tom Gibbons, the St. Paul challenger, at Shelby, Mont., the afternoon of next Fourth of July. The match will be 15-rounds to a referee’s decision. Articles definitely closing the match were signed Saturday by Jack Kearns, manager of the heavyweight champion, who received a certified check for $100,000 as the first installment of the definite guarantee.
With ability akin to professionals the class play, “Nothing But the Truth,” was put on last Friday evening at the Strand theatre by the senior class of the Laurel high school. The ability shown in presenting the characters left no disappointment. Vinton Bray as Robert Bennett took the part of the leading man, and Miss Mildred Story was leading lady in the role of Gwendolyn Ralston. Supporting them were Harry Noel as E.M. Ralston; Warren Warfield as Dick Donnelly; Foy Braswell as Clarence Van Dusen; Wilbur Wiggins as Bishop Doran; Miss Winifred Jackson as Mrs. Ralston; Miss Myrna McNeil as Ethel Clark; Miss Audrey Concannon as Mable Jackson; Miss Edith Huston as Sable Jackson, and Miss Cecile McLean as Martha.
The grand opening ball of the new dance hall on Main Street near the Home hotel, belonging to Frank Wright, occurred Saturday night and was attended by about 300 people, Wright states. A number of visitors were present from other towns and cities and assisted in polishing the floor of the new hall. It has been named “Dreamland.”