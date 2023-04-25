Laurel High School is looking for a new head girls basketball coach.
Buddy Windy Boy was told in early April that his contract would not be renewed for the 2023-24 season.
The Laurel school board approved contract renewals for winter coaches at a meeting on Monday. Windy Boy’s name was missing from the list.
The renewals came on recommendations from Riley Mayo, the outgoing activities director.
Head boys’ basketball coach Tony Trudnowski and his assistant coaches, along with head wrestling coach Ted Hill and his staff have been rehired for next year.
Laurel is also looking to hire a new head cheer coach.
Windy Boy was with the Locomotive girls’ basketball program four seasons, the last two as head coach.
He guided Laurel to a 20-7 record this past year and a third-place finish at the Class A state tournament.
The Locomotives defeated Billings Central in the third-place game along with the No. 1 and 2 seeds from the Western A at the state tournament. Laurel also earned a win against three-time state champion Havre during the regular season.
The recommendation said that assistant coaches Wendi Graves, Brenna Beckett and Roger Heimbigner should return.
The Laurel girls’ basketball program will be seeking its third head coach in four years.
The Laurel boys’ basketball team finished 7-15 this past season while the Laurel wrestling program placed third at the Class A state tournament, with Camden Johnson winning an individual state title at 170 pounds. The Locomotives had eight top-six finishers and every wrestler who competed earned points.
Andrew Torgerson has already been hired as the new activities director. He was previously at Colstrip.