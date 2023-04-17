Robert David Justain Hendrickson

Robert David Justain Hendrickson, age 80, of Auburn, Washington and Sun City West, Arizona, passed away on April 5, 2023. He was a lovable, irascible and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Robert was born on May 16, 1942 to Robert Sr. and Marjorie Hendrickson in Cairo, Nebraska. He grew up with a large extended family, working on the family farm and playing baseball on the local town teams. Robert was a talented baseball player, like his father. In high school Robert played sports and drove his 55 Chevy. It was a glorious era.