Laurel High School’s Softball team is swinging for the fences as they head into the upcoming season. New coach, Trent Crookston, sees the team coming together and says they’re “fun to watch.” The team lost 4 seniors to 2022 graduation, but boasts a lot of returning starters. While newcomers have “big shoes to fill,” Crookston knows they’re capable. Returning to the Locomotive infield are Mia Anderson and Josie Benson. Both girls are two time All-State picks.
Crookston is settling into his new role as varsity coach. He brings several years of travel ball coaching experience, but says coaching a high school team brings different challenges. “There’s a lot more behind the scenes,” in terms of paperwork, keeping track of his athletes’ school attendance and eligibility. However, “the girls have been awesome,” helping him fulfill his new role.
Laurel’s roster lists 25 athletes for Varsity and Junior Varsity. Crookston notes the team is strong with both hitting and fielding. They will be starting a new pitcher which creates a new game experience. While this may pose a challenge, Crookston believes it will help the girls “build as a team” and be a force to reckon with this season.
The Locomotives were scheduled to play their first game at home against Hardin on April 4th.