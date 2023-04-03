The Laurel Dodgers are looking ahead to a competitive season as well as hosting the State American Legion Tournament in late July.

Coach Doug Studiner said it's the first time in more than 30 years, and possibly the first time Laurel has ever hosted the State Tournament. Laurel hosted the regional American Legion tournament eight years ago, but this takes it up a notch and will be a good boost to the Laurel business community and fun for baseball fans.