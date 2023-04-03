The Laurel Dodgers are looking ahead to a competitive season as well as hosting the State American Legion Tournament in late July.
Coach Doug Studiner said it's the first time in more than 30 years, and possibly the first time Laurel has ever hosted the State Tournament. Laurel hosted the regional American Legion tournament eight years ago, but this takes it up a notch and will be a good boost to the Laurel business community and fun for baseball fans.
"This is exciting for our community," Studiner said. "We are going to have a lot of people here supporting our hotels and restaurants and other businesses."
Eleven returners will help boost the 15-player roster this year. While many practices have been canceled due to the snow and cold, the temperatures are expected to hit the 60s this weekend. And the Dodgers are ready to play.
Studiner sees strong leaders among those returnees, including Evan Caton, starting catcher and a top hitter for the Dodgers. Jace Buchanan is another solid player as shortstop and pitcher.
"He's a very dynamic athlete," Studiner said.
Tanner Knaub is also a great athlete, playing centerfield, and also pitcher and catcher. Maverick Hoppman was injured last year when he knocked out some teeth on a ground ball, but he's healthy and ready to shine at second base.
"I'm looking at those seniors to break out and shine this season," Studiner said.
The Dodgers' season kicks off on April 29 at Lewistown against the Redbirds. Their first home game is April 30 against the Redbirds.