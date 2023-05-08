Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner was so disgusted when he saw hate words and obscenities directed at young girls and women early Saturday in the women's restroom at Thomson Park, he vowed to find the culprit. The city of Laurel is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification of the vandal.
The spray-painted messages were so obscene and graphic, Waggoner had the bathroom closed until repairs and cleanup can be completed. The vandal spray painted everything in the bathroom, including the toilet and the mirror. The toilet seat cannot be cleaned and will need to be replaced. City crews are working to clean the mirror and paint the bathroom walls. The city of Laurel has rented a porta-potty for use until the bathroom can be cleaned. With repairs and the rental charge, the cost is over $2,000, which could make the crime a felony.
The mother of a Dodgers baseball player discovered the vandalism on Saturday morning when the Dodgers were warming up for a double-header.
"I hope a young girl did not see it," Waggoner said. "I grew up 90 miles from Chicago and would go in for Cubs games. I saw a lot of graffiti, but I have never seen anything this awful. Whoever did this will be caught, and they will be getting some help."
Waggoner said there were racial slurs and offensive statements made that were directed toward and women and young girls. There was also a Mexican gang phrase, but Waggoner said it is not believed to be gang-related.
The vandal also struck Kids' Kingdom, but the damage was less extensive and city crews were able to clean it off of the playground equipment and repair the broken swing on Saturday.
When Laurel School Superintendent Matt Torix heard about the hateful messages, he stepped up to help. He went on the PA system at Laurel High School and Laurel Middle School asking for information about the crime and reminding students, "This is not what Laurel is."
Waggoner said he and Torix were sickened by the idea that a Laurel person likely did the vandalism. The bathrooms at the popular Laurel community park are usually closed at night, but on Friday night they were inadvertently left open.
"They won't be left open again," Waggoner said.
If you have any information about who the vandal is, please call the Laurel Police Department at 406-628-8737.