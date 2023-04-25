A benefit is being held on April 29 at the Caboose Saloon to help Tiffini Gallant and her fight against Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD).
The fundraiser includes food and a silent auction. The event kicks off at 4 p.m., food will be served at 6 p.m. and the silent auction closes at 8 p.m.
PKD is a genetic degenerative disease that causes the kidneys to produce cysts and eventually fail. Tiffini was diagnosed at the age of 12. Since her diagnosis Tiffini has literally had to fight every day for her health and life, some days being easier than others but ultimately enduring random and extremely painful cyst ruptures. Resulting in hospital stays, specialist and a lifetime of pain and unanswered prayers but she never complains. A true warrior and master of disguise at first glance Tiffini would never portray someone who was sick.
Despite her disease Tiffini has always tried to live life to its fullest. She is a fun loving 35-year-old with her whole life ahead of her. In the last five years she married her best friend Sean and now has a three-year-old son named Holden, bought a house in Laurel, graduated with a master's degree and got her dream job as a professional writer for A&E Design in Billings. Sounds like a beautiful beginning to a beautiful life right? This was true until Januarv of 2022 when the disease took a drastic turn for the worst. Life as she knew it would never be the same after a cyst ruptured causing a major infection and hospitalization. Tiffini has since been on strict bed rest due to severe chronic pain. In the last year she has had multiple hospital stays including two ICU stays and has been treated by leading physicians at the Mayo Clinic and University of Utah.
Tiffini has lost all her mobility and independence. She now uses a wheelchair or cane to get around and requires live in assistance for continuous care. She has explored multiple treatment options that have been largely ineffective. However as of recent she was able to find one doctor willing to do what others wouldn't and that was to remove a kidney thus alleviating pain. As of March 27 Tiffini is a ONE Kidnev Warrior. This fundraiser will help defray medical costs for Tiffini and her family.