Laurel Opener track meet marks beginning of 2023 season for Park City Panthers
Laurel Outlook Staff
Apr 10, 2023

Park City's Leigha Grabowska (#861) runs in 100 meter race. Photo By Tina Zimdars

Wyatt Story (#883) competes in the 200 meter run. Photo By Tina Zimdars

Park City's Stockton Zimdars (#888) takes a leap in the 300 meter hurdle competition. Photo By Tina Zimdars

Jordan Stepper (#865) in the 400 meter race. Photo By Tina Zimdars

Panther Gage Witt clears the bar in high jump competition. Photo By Tina Zimdars

Park City competed in the Laurel Opener track meet on April 6. The Panthers placed 6th in team competition.