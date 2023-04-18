Carol Altman.jpeg

Carol and her father Tom Altman are pictured at a previous Walk MS at St. John's United in Billings. Together, they have raised thousands of dollars to fight MS over the 30 years the Altmans participated in the annual walk.

 Photo by Jess Smith, Rustic Roads Photography

Carol Altman was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1993, but her cheerful optimism would never suggest that she struggles with an incurable disease.

One bright side to her fight is that Altman has become a champion for people dealing with disabilities. When she couldn't get to the lower level of the old Laurel Middle School gym to watch her daughter Erin compete in sports, she spoke out.