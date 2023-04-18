Carol and her father Tom Altman are pictured at a previous Walk MS at St. John's United in Billings. Together, they have raised thousands of dollars to fight MS over the 30 years the Altmans participated in the annual walk.
Carol Altman was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1993, but her cheerful optimism would never suggest that she struggles with an incurable disease.
One bright side to her fight is that Altman has become a champion for people dealing with disabilities. When she couldn't get to the lower level of the old Laurel Middle School gym to watch her daughter Erin compete in sports, she spoke out.
"The old middle school had all those stairs so they put in an elevator and gave me the key," Altman said.
Since her MS diagnosis, Altman has also rallied the Laurel community to help her raise money and awareness for MS through the annual Walk MS. Every year except for two during COVID, Altman has participated in the walk. Even though she uses a wheelchair, decked out in Green Bay Packers green and yellow, Altman will be on the walk again this year. Walk MS is scheduled for May 6 at St. John's United in Billings, located on Rimrock Road and Shiloh Road. The site opens at 8:30 on May 6 and the walk starts at 10 a.m.
Altman grew up on the Altman Ranch south of Laurel, and has the grit of a ranch girl. She also worked at Costco for 15 years. Altman doesn't want sympathy, but to be treated as a friend.
"Don't feel sorry for me one bit. Just say, 'Hey' and invited me to do something," Altman said.
Altman loves keeping up with her three grandsons, Sully, Raleigh and Tatum. She lost her mother Evonne two years ago, and is thankful to have her father Tom still in her life. She continues to live up to the phrase, Where there's a will, there's a way.
"I still go sledding with the kids. My mom would say, 'You're not going to be able to do that.' But I figured out a way," Altman said.
Family friend Stephanie Bernhardt admires Altman's good cheer as much as her tenacity.
"She's the toughest person I know," Bernhardt said.
Altman loves how supportive the Laurel community has been. When she assembles her Altman Ranch Team every year for the MS Walk, people are so generous, she said. If you donate $100 toward the fight against MS and join the Altman Ranch Team, you get an Altman Ranch t-shirt. Go to mssociety.donordrive.com to sign up or get more information.
"We walk down the street in Laurel, and every single person and business donated to MS," Altman said.
Altman has walked or rolled in her wheelchair in rain, and sleet and snow during for three decades in the MS Walk. She often has more than a dozen community members and family walk with her. On June 3, she is also presenting a BBQ and silent auction to benefit MS. It will be held at Laurel's FOE, 313 W. Main St.
"It could be worse. Thank God for friends and family. That's the only way to get through it."