IT TEST ASSET: Can a poll be added as a child asset? Buck Hedges Buck Hedges Author email Mar 14, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Twas brillig and the slithy toves did gyre and gimble in the wabe.All mimsy blah blah blahMome raths.This is a test to see if a poll can be added as a child asset to a story. If so, it will make linking the polls to their related stories much easier. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Buck Hedges Author email Follow Buck Hedges Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Beverly Jody Frank Dale J. Degele John Berg Robert 'Bob' Lorenzen Sr. Robert 'Bob' Kappel Robert Joseph 'Bob' Hogg Alice (Bette) Elizabeth Schreiner More Obituaries