LHS girls cross country team members are a close-knit group. From left to right: Sophomore Clara Messer, Senior Christine Webster, Freshman Mia Chatwood, Sophomore Sophia Wisecup, 8th grader Aspen Wright, Sophomore Bella Wisecup, Senior Ruby Smith & Freshman Ayva Tripp.
Teamwork makes the dream work for LHS cross country. From left to right: Sophia Wisecup 10th, Bella Wisecup 10th, Aspen Wright 8th, Christine Webster 12th, Mia Chatwood 9th, Ruby Smith 12th, Brennen Corey 11th (background), Reuben Rydgren 11th, Michael Moorman 10th, Chase McLean 10th, Matthew Mogan 9th & Walter Given 9th
As James Haskins enters his fifth season as Laurel's head Cross Country coach, he recognizes the opportunities that are before his team. Laurel Cross Country boys are bringing back seven out of the 10 top performers from last season, in which they placed 4th at the State Championships.
"Caleb Burton, Caleb Trostle, Owen Foote and Chase McLean will be key boys to watch," says Haskins. "Competition for varsity spots will be fun to watch throughout the season."