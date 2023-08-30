As James Haskins enters his fifth season as Laurel's head Cross Country coach, he recognizes the opportunities that are before his team. Laurel Cross Country boys are bringing back seven out of the 10 top performers from last season, in which they placed 4th at the State Championships.  

"Caleb Burton, Caleb Trostle, Owen Foote and Chase McLean will be key boys to watch," says Haskins. "Competition for varsity spots will be fun to watch throughout the season."

