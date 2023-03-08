As the celebration broke out around them, Buddy and Sannah Windy Boy shared a long embrace.
This was more than a coach and player enjoying game-day success.
It was a father and daughter sharing the realization of a goal.
“That moment is priceless,” said the elder Windy Boy. “She’s my first born. It’s tough not to have that bond.”
The Laurel girls basketball team had just defeated Miles City 51-44 during the Eastern A Divisional Tournament. The victory put the Locomotives into the Class A state tournament for the first time since 2019.
The elder Windy Boy has been with the program four years, starting with this season’s seniors when they were freshmen. This is his second year as Laurel’s head coach.
Sannah is a 6-1 sophomore, having started every game since she joined the varsity as a freshman.
For the past two years, they have been walking the father coaching daughter tight rope.
“It is tough, to bounce back and forth between coach and dad,” said Buddy. ”She’ll miss a shot and I’ll be, ‘Oh man.’ But I do that with everybody on the team.”
The Windy Boys knew there would be additional pressure — and some whispers — about being a coach’s daughter.
Buddy and his wife Sami discussed the issues with their eldest child.
“My mom helped with the mental part,” Sannah said. “I knew there was going to be a reaction because he was my dad and I play for my dad. I just played.”
Buddy and Sami are well-versed in all phases of basketball.
Buddy was a 6-3 guard for Lodge Grass. “In Lodge Grass, if you don’t play basketball … you’re not from around here,” he said with a chuckle.
When Windy Boy returned home from the Navy five years later, he became a 6-7 guard for Montana State Billings. Windy Boy remains one of the Yellowjackets most prolific three-point shooters in program history.
He is currently a manufacturing engineer for Mark Rite Lines in Billings.
Sami Windy Boy (formerly Walking Bear) was a standout player for Billings West who went on to play for Casper College and MSUB. In high school, she held the single-game assist record for the Golden Bears.
Sannah was literally raised in basketball.
“Every native has a little plastic hoop we put up for our kids,” said Windy Boy.
Buddy Windy Boy is Crow and Cree, while Sami is Crow.
“For us, it’s our life blood,” he continued. “It’s part of our culture, part of who we are. We just want her to love the game.”
That includes sisters Sarah (14) and Jordan (4) along with brother Swift (10).
“Basketball is something we do,” Sannah said. “It’s our family thing.”
The three daughters are three primary reasons Buddy became a coach. “One of the reasons I coach girls is to promote young ladies,” he said.
Sannah’s connections to basketball go back more than a decade.
“My youngest memories are probably when I was four or five, going with my dad to his pickup games at the YMCA,” said the 16-year-old. “I started playing in third, fourth grade.”
When her father coached at Plenty Coups, Sannah could be found on the Warriors bench.
“Basketball is away for us to bond. To be closer,” she said.
Sannah said she got serious about the game around sixth grade.
“I love it,” she said of the game. “I like the fast pace and how physical it can be.”
Sannah says there is no preferential family treatment when she is on the court.
“He may be a little more strict with me than the other girls,” Sannah said. “After a tough game, I tell them (her parents), ‘I can’t talk about it right now. Give me 10 more minutes.’ Then later I talk with my mom and dad.”
The Locomotives finished 14-4 during the regular season, including a win over two-time state champion Havre, and established themselves as one of the top tier teams in the rugged Eastern A.
“At this point, I’m just playing,” said Sannah, who carries a 4.2 grade point average in school. “Last year, I was trying to fit in.”
Last fall, she also played volleyball, earning second-team all-conference honors and helping Laurel reach the state tournament for the first time since 2012.
Less than 24 hours after she scored a game-high 17 points in the Locomotives 74-45 play-in win against Columbia Falls, Sannah was at the Billings YMCA at 8 a.m. for a club volleyball tournament. Her whole family joined her later in the day.
And what if his daughter chose volleyball over basketball?
“I would be the best setter or best passer to help her,” the father Buddy with a big smile.
While being a father is a 24-hour job, “I get nervous watching all my kids play,” he said, occasionally being a dad and coach do overlap.
“Sometimes during practice, he won’t hear me. Then I say, ‘Dad!’ “ said Sannah. “And he hears me.”
He’s is always listening.