The mind says maybe.
The body says no way.
After entertaining rodeo and Professional Bull Riders audiences across five decades, popular funnyman Flint Rasmussen is stepping away from the arena.
Rasmussen, 55, made the announcement in January. The exclusive entertainer for the PBR since 2006, he will transition into a television role following the PBR World Finals this May in Fort Worth, Texas.
His final appearance for the PBR’s Unleash the Beast tour in Billings will be this weekend at First Interstate Arena. The Wrangler Invitational is April 14-16.
Billings is the oldest and continuous event for the PBR’s televised tour. Dakota Louis of Browning won the event last year.
“No. 1, I’ve beaten my legs to death over the years,” said the Choteau native. “It is emotionally and more physically more and more challenging to get prepared to do the job.”
“It’s tougher to jump on that arena stand in the middle,” he finished with smile.
Rasmussen’s career began during a conversation around the family dinner table with his father Stan and older brother Will. Stan Rasmussen was a long-time announcer and past president of the Northern Rodeo Association Rodeo Association while wife Tootie was a timer. Will Rasmussen is a top level rodeo announcer.
The topic was rodeo clowns.
“The gist was they all do the same,” recalled Rasmussen, who was 19 at the time. “I think you can engage the crowd more. I can do that.
“This was all conversation, never looking beyond this being a summer deal.”
Stan Rasmussen agreed. Flint would work the Superior rodeo with Will that summer. For free.
Prior to Superior he was part of bullfighter Loyd Ketchum’s act in Lewistown. “We blew up an outhouse. It was awesome,” said Rasmussen.
“At Superior I had that same nervousness you have before a football game. It was a small arena ... the crowd was on top of you. It was a party. I can’t imagine a greater place to work a rodeo.”
He was hooked.
“This could be OK,” Rasmussen added. “I might be on to something.”
He worked NRA events for five years, honing his craft and earning his teaching degree at Montana Western. “The plan was to be a teacher and a coach,” said Rasmussen.
With a strong nudge from Ketchum, “Loyd doesn’t get enough mention for my career,” he said, Rasmussen got his PRCA card and eventually made the jump to full-time rodeo clown.
“I was single, I had an apartment in Havre and didn’t have any debt. I said, ‘Why not?’ “ he said. “Let’s jump. If somebody calls, I can go.”
His first three PRCA rodeos were Red Lodge, Belt and Augusta.
Known for his ability to work with a crowd and a physical brand of humor, Rasmussen was the PRCA Clown of the Year eight consecutive years. He worked some of the largest rodeos and is in the hall of fames for Pendleton, Oregon, St. Paul, Oregon and Ellensburg, Washington.
The PBR called.
“My style was something they were shooting for,” said Rasmussen. Instead of being on the road almost every day of the week during summers, the father of daughters Shelby and Paige would be primarily working weekends.
He is now the face of the PBR in advertisements and media demand. His job is to entertain audiences during the television commercial breaks.
“I make sure the audience doesn’t know there is a lull when there is a lull in the action,” Rasmussen said. “I’ll miss performing. I’ll miss the locker room. I’ll miss the bullfighters, the announcers, the music guys. The locker room is an intense culture. It’s a bunch of brothers sitting around the fire.”
He has always been working toward what is next. His popular “Outside the Barrel” show has been part of the National Finals Rodeo for 18 years. Along with a cross-section of those involved in rodeo, other guests have included Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan and Cody Brown.
Rasmussen also hosts a podcast and is working on other projects.
“I love doing that,” he said of work outside the arena. “That’s part of my world. I’ve always been a deep thinker. My brain is going in that direction. I still have a propensity for comedy. I feel like I have a voice in the western sports world.”
And for a little while longer, he will be providing the smiles during the world’s most dangerous sport.
“I bring levity,” Rasmussen said of his role. “This is an intense sport. It’s dangerous. It can be disturbing when somebody gets injured. It’s a show. Nothing compares to bull riding. I try to bring joy to a sport that’s pretty intense.
“If I haven’t enjoyed it, I’ve been doing the wrong job. When it comes down to it, I’m a kid from Choteau, Montana.
“Looking back, it what I was meant to do.”