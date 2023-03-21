Wyatt Hamilton has many reasons for wanting to continue his football career at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
He loves the sport. Hamilton has been playing football since third grade when his father was the coach.
The likable senior at Park City High School loves math. What better place to attend in working toward his goal of being a civil engineer.
South Dakota Mines is a school dominated by numbers. Hamilton’s first adjustment to the next level will be the three additional players on the field after playing for 8-man Panthers.
And Hamilton loves challenges.
This spring he will compete in every event during the track and field season. What started as a discussion has become a planned challenge.
Hamilton will compete in all the track events and all the field events spread out across the early meets of the season.
“I’m not scared. But the one event that makes me nervous is the high jump,” he said.
But his reason in recently signing with the Hardrockers is deeper, more heartfelt.
“My biggest motivation to play in college was sort in remembrance of my friend Jed (Hoffman) who passed away last year,” said Hamilton of his friend and former football teammate.
Hoffman, then 15, died in November of 2021 after collapsing on the field during practice. He was a sophomore linebacker and receiver for Park City.
“I just want to show a little love towards him and his family,” Hamilton added.
The 5-11, 175-pound Hamilton earned all-state honors at linebacker last fall. He also played fullback for a young Panthers team.
South Dakota Mines coaches have told him he will be an outside linebacker at the next level.
Hamilton joins an ascending Hardrocker program that finished 7-4 last season. It is the first time for back-to-back winning seasons for South Dakota Mines since 1984-85.
The Hardrockers are an NCAA Division II program who play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
But it wasn’t football that attracted Hamilton to the school located in Rapid City, South Dakota.
“Math has always been my favorite subject,” he said. “Numbers have strict rules. English has a lot of funny things about it. I get lost in it. Math is my thing.
“Somebody told me about Mines and it seemed like a good fit.”
Hamilton and his family took a visit to the school. He met with the football coaches, “It was awesome,” he said and also met with some of the teachers on campus.
“It seemed just right,” continued Hamilton. “The teachers want to know you as a person. You are not just a number to them.”
Hamilton is a member of the National Honor Society and co-president of the student council.
After his track challenge is accomplished, he will return his focus on qualifying for the state track and field meet in the long jump and triple jump. Hamilton will also compete in the sprints where he ran a leg on the Panthers 400-meter relay that that placed fifth at state last spring.
Following the track and field season, the Hardrockers’ coaching staff have a designed program for running and weightlifting during the summer. Hamilton will also meet with a nutritionist.
“Playing college football was my only goal for a long time,” he said. “I am very excited about signing.”