On April 11, the Park City Panthers joined other track teams from across Montana to compete at the Railyard Trials track meet in Laurel. With 12 total teams competing, the LHS Sports Complex was full of anticipation and activity for this early-season meet. The meet ended with the Panther girls team coming in ninth place with a team score of 18 points. The boys team finished in fifth place with 46 points. 

400m fergus, laurel, wyatt story #356.JPG

Wyatt Story (#356) gives it his all in the boys 400 meter dash.

Leigha Grabowska scored a third place ribbon in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 14.16, later going on to take fifth in the 200 meter run. Macy Witt of Park City took 4th place in the girls 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.99, and followed that up with a 4th place finish in the girls high jump event. 

austin ellerbee discus.JPG

Park City's Austin Ellerbee winds up for a throw in discus competition.
jordan stepper javelin.JPG

Jordan Stepper of Park City competes in the javelin throw.
4x400 relay hahne #348 to bal #341.JPG

Park City's Teegan Hahne passes the baton to Ryan Bal in the boys 4x400 relay.