On April 11, the Park City Panthers joined other track teams from across Montana to compete at the Railyard Trials track meet in Laurel. With 12 total teams competing, the LHS Sports Complex was full of anticipation and activity for this early-season meet. The meet ended with the Panther girls team coming in ninth place with a team score of 18 points. The boys team finished in fifth place with 46 points.
Leigha Grabowska scored a third place ribbon in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 14.16, later going on to take fifth in the 200 meter run. Macy Witt of Park City took 4th place in the girls 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.99, and followed that up with a 4th place finish in the girls high jump event.
In the girls javelin throw, Panther Abby Frank threw for 102' 7", which was good enough for a fifth place finish.
Stockton Zimdars won fifth place in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 12.39. In the 800 meter event, Park City's Zach Downing took fourth place with a time of 2:13.88. Downing also won a third place ribbon in the boys 1600 meter race with a time of 5:09.87.
In the boys 110 meter hurdles, Wyatt Hamilton came in sixth with a time of 19.02. Park City also met with a fourth place win in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 46.43. The Panthers also took sixth place in the 4x400 meter relay.
Gage Witt came away from the Railyard meet with first place ribbons in both the boys high jump and triple jump events. In the triple jump, Holden Stepper joined Witt on the boards with a fifth place finish.