Park City boys take second at 6C district tournament Torrey Anderson Feb 20, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Park City Panthers boys basketball team took second place under the Bridger Scouts in the District 6C basketball tournament. The boys team will move on to the Divisional tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.