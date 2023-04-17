On April 15, the Park City panthers competed in the Red Lodge Classic track meet, held at the Laurel Sports Complex. The Park City boys beat out 13 teams to claim a first place victory. The Panthers accumulated 93 team points in that win. The girls team came in 10th place with 14 team points. 

Macy Witt took 6th place in the 100 meter hurdles for the girls, and added a 5th place finish as a member of the girls 4x100 meter relay. Other members of that relay team include Leigha Grabowska, Abby Frank, and Jordan Stepper. They combined with Witt for a finishing time of 56.88. Witt also took 5th place honors in the girls high jump.

macy witt HJ april 15.JPG

Macy Witt with her fifth place jump in the girls high jump event.
boys 100m Stockton Zimdars #315 park city.JPG

Stockton Zimdars (#315) runs in the 100 meter dash.
4x100 relay park city story to zimdars.JPG

Wyatt Story hands the baton to Stockton Zimdars in the 4x100 relay.
boys 4x400 relay april 15.JPG

The Park City Panthers combine strengths in the 4x400 meter relay. 
holden stepper LJ april 15.JPG

Holden Stepper mid flight in the long jump event.
ethan cunningham shot april 15.JPG

Ethan Cunningham heaves the shot put in throwing events.