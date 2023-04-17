On April 15, the Park City panthers competed in the Red Lodge Classic track meet, held at the Laurel Sports Complex. The Park City boys beat out 13 teams to claim a first place victory. The Panthers accumulated 93 team points in that win. The girls team came in 10th place with 14 team points.
Macy Witt took 6th place in the 100 meter hurdles for the girls, and added a 5th place finish as a member of the girls 4x100 meter relay. Other members of that relay team include Leigha Grabowska, Abby Frank, and Jordan Stepper. They combined with Witt for a finishing time of 56.88. Witt also took 5th place honors in the girls high jump.
In the girls javelin throw, Abby Frank took second with a distance of 95' 6", and Jordan Stepper took sixth with 80' 4".
The panther boys kicked off their first place win with a fifth place finish in the 100 meter dash for Stockton Zimdars. Wyatt Hamilton placed third in the 200 meter dash. The 400 meter dash finished with Wyatt Story taking fourth place.
In distance running, Zach Downing placed third in the 1600 meter, and second in the 3200 meter.
Stockton Zimdars won a first place ribbon in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.04. Teammate Gage Witt wasn't too far behind, placing fifth in that contest. Zimdars also ran away with second place in the 300 meter hurdles.
In the boys 4x400 meter relay, the team-up of Ryan Bal, Stockton Zimdars, Teegan Hahne, and Mason Tilzey placed fourth with a time of 3:59.85.
In jumping competition, Gage Witt placed second in the high jump, with Wyatt Story coming in fourth. Witt also leapt to a second place finish in the long jump. Park City dominated the triple jump competition with Witt taking first, Holden Stepper placing second, and third place going to Wyatt Hamilton.