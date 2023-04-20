110 hurdles laurel (600), zimdars (709) broadus(green) shane (747) witt (707).jpg

Athletes negotiate hurdles in the 110 meter race.

 Photo By Tina Zimdars

On April 18, the Laurel Sports Complex was the scene of the Laurel Iron horse track meet. Ten teams were present to compete at this latest installment of track and field action for Montana schools. 

In girls competition, Panther Leigha Grabowska took home a third place ribbon in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.48. In the 100 meter hurdles event, Macy Witt placed 5th, later placing fourth in the triple jump.

100 hurdles RPR (#73_) Laurel (#558) Witt (#689)park city.jpg

Macy Witt (#689) takes on the 100 meter hurdles event.
Macy Witt #689 Long jump.jpg

Macy Witt flies high in the long jump competition.
300 hurdles start RPR, Park City, RPR.jpg

Stockton Zimdars (center) is on the marks for his 300 meter hurdles victory.
100 meters april 18th.jpg

Runners set off on the 100 meter dash at Laurel Iron Horse track meet.
Gage Witt #707 high jump.jpg

Park City's Gage Witt reaches for the sky in the high jump event.
Holden Stepper #704 long jump.jpg

Holden Stepper comes back to earth in the long jump competition.