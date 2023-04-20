On April 18, the Laurel Sports Complex was the scene of the Laurel Iron horse track meet. Ten teams were present to compete at this latest installment of track and field action for Montana schools.
In girls competition, Panther Leigha Grabowska took home a third place ribbon in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.48. In the 100 meter hurdles event, Macy Witt placed 5th, later placing fourth in the triple jump.
Abby Frank threw the javelin for 85' 6", which earned her a second place finish. Teammate Abby Adams took fifth place in that event as well. The girls team placed eighth overall with a team score of 8 points.
The Park City boys made a strong showing at the event, placing second with 83 points. The Panthers starting their scoring drive with a fifth place finish for Stockton Zimdars in the 100 meter dash. Zimdars went on to claim a first place victory in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.95. The streak continued for the Park City senior, as he went on to take first in the 300 meter hurdles event as well.
Wyatt Story placed second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 54.79. Holden Stepper followed Story with a fifth place finish in that event.
Distance runner Zach Downing placed fourth in the 800 meter, and second in the 3200 meter race with a time of 10:54.14.
Austin Ellerbee threw the shot put for 34' 2", which was enough to earn him a first place finish in the event. Teammate Ethan Cunningham followed up with a fifth place finish in shot put as well.
Park City's Gage Witt performed well in jumping events, taking third in the long jump, second in the high jump, and first in the triple jump with a distance of 40' 3.5". Wyatt Hamilton finished sixth in both the long jump and triple jump behind Witt. Wyatt Story placed 4th in the high jump event as well.