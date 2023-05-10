The Park City Panthers competed against 10 teams at the Tri-Valley track meet at Columbus High School on May 3. The boys team came home with a first place win, scoring 153 overall team points. The girls team made a strong showing with 46 points for a sixth place finish. 

Park City Panthers on the hand off during the 4x400 meter relay.

Senior Stockton Zimdars had a stellar day, taking first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.97 with fellow Panther Wyatt Story close behind in third place.  Zimdars then ran for a first place ribbon in the 110 meter hurdles event ahead of Gage Witt in fourth and Wyatt Hamilton in fifth. Zimdars also joined teammates Wyatt Hamilton, Wyatt Story, and Holden Stepper for a first place ribbon in the 4x100 meter relay, and then moved on to a second place finish in the 4x400 meter relay with fellow Panthers Ryan Bal, Wyatt Story, and Zach Downing. First place also went to the Panthers. The second leg team consisting of Holden Stepper, Aidan Tilzey, Wyatt Hamilton, and Teegan Hahne finished with a time of 3:45.17.

Members of Park City's 4x400 meter relay team set off on the final leg of the race.
Wyatt Hamilton with his first place attempt in the long jump.
Kendalyn Streck competes in the javelin throw.
Jordan Stepper with her triple jump effort.