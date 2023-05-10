The Park City Panthers competed against 10 teams at the Tri-Valley track meet at Columbus High School on May 3. The boys team came home with a first place win, scoring 153 overall team points. The girls team made a strong showing with 46 points for a sixth place finish.
Senior Stockton Zimdars had a stellar day, taking first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.97 with fellow Panther Wyatt Story close behind in third place. Zimdars then ran for a first place ribbon in the 110 meter hurdles event ahead of Gage Witt in fourth and Wyatt Hamilton in fifth. Zimdars also joined teammates Wyatt Hamilton, Wyatt Story, and Holden Stepper for a first place ribbon in the 4x100 meter relay, and then moved on to a second place finish in the 4x400 meter relay with fellow Panthers Ryan Bal, Wyatt Story, and Zach Downing. First place also went to the Panthers. The second leg team consisting of Holden Stepper, Aidan Tilzey, Wyatt Hamilton, and Teegan Hahne finished with a time of 3:45.17.
Wyatt Story took home the top spot in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.90, with teammate Wyatt Hamilton taking second, and Gage Witt coming in fifth.
In distance events, Aidan Tilzey won a third place ribbon in the 400 meter race. Zach Downing took the win in the 800 meter with a time of 2:13.03, and finished with a time of 5:01.50 in the 1600 meter run to take first in that event as well. Teegan Hahne came in third behind Downing in the 800 meter race.
Panther Justin Wrolson placed fifth in the shot put competition.
In boys jumping events, Gage Witt took first in the high jump, leaping for 5" 10', and his 41' 5" effort was good for a blue ribbon in the triple jump. Wyatt Hamilton took first place in the long jump with a distance of 19' 4.25".
In girls events, Leigha Grabowska placed second in the 100 meter dash and third in the 200 meter. Grabowska also took fifth place in the 300 meter hurdles behind Macy Witt, who placed fourth in that event. She later joined teammates Abby Frank, Jordan Stepper and Macy Witt for a fifth place finish in the 4x100 relay race.
Jordan Stepper took home a third place ribbon in the 400 meter event.
Panther Abby Frank brought home first place in the Javelin throw, with a distance of 106' 6".
In girls jumping events, Macy Witt took fourth place in the high jump.