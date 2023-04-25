On April 22, the Laurel Sports Complex was home to the Gold Strike Invitational track meet. Athletes from 16 area schools gathered to show off their skills and compete for top spots in various events. 

The Laurel Locomotives took a first place overall win in both the boys and girls team competition with a combined total score of 207 points.

tanner schwend.jpg

A Locomotive relay team sets off toward a 2nd place ribbon.
cooper sampson.jpg

Cooper Sampson flies high in the long jump event. 
idk.jpg

A member of the Locomotive girls track team shows her best effort in jumping competition.