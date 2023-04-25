On April 22, the Laurel Sports Complex was home to the Gold Strike Invitational track meet. Athletes from 16 area schools gathered to show off their skills and compete for top spots in various events.
The Laurel Locomotives took a first place overall win in both the boys and girls team competition with a combined total score of 207 points.
Cameron McAllister started things off with a 1st place ribbon in the boys 100 meter dash, and followed up with a 2nd place finish in the 200 meter race. McAllister was a full five seconds ahead of the competition in the 100 meter, with a time of 11.36.
The 400 meter dash was Locomotive Wesley Tschacher's contribution to the team. He won 1st place in that event with a time of 53.66.
Carter Cage ran away with a 1st place finish in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.99, and teammate Chase Burrows followed with a 4th place finish in the same event. Burrows went on to take a second place finish in the 300 meter hurdles race.
The boys relay team of Cameron McAllister, Isaiah burt, Tyler King, and Tanner Schwend took 2nd place in the 4x100 meter relay event with a time of 45.19. In the 4x400 meter relay, Chase Burrows, Isaiah Burt, Tanner Schwend, and Tyler King finished with a time of 3:42.08, which was good enough for a 2nd place ribbon.
Laurel throwers made a showing at the event as well, with Treydon Hull throwing the shot put for a distance of 43' 2.75". Hunter Keys took second in discus competition, tossing for 135' 8". Bridger Davidson contributed to the boards with a 5th place finish in the discus as well.
Bridger Burrows leapt for 40' 9" to take 1st place in the triple jump. Teammate Dayrion beard was right behind Burrows with a 2nd place offering.
Locomotive pole vaulter Theron Klebe cleared the bar at 10' 6" to take 4th place in that event.
In girls competition, Madison Erving took 5th place in the 400 meter dash. Teammate Carly cook finished 2nd in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:19.27.
Distance runners Ruby Smith and Liva Agerholm took 4th and 5th place consecutively in the 3200 meter race.
Alyse Aby, Kaitlyn Dantic, Carly Cook, and Madison Erving combined their efforts for a 1st place ribbon in the 4x400 meter relay race, finishing with a time of 4:14.45.
Maggie Hillis took 1st place in the shot put event, hurling for 37' 5.75". Kaiya Graves wasn't too far behind her teammate with a 5th place spot. Graves took 1st place in the discus throw with 119' 3", and Hillis was right behind her, following with a 2nd place throw.
The javelin event was Daeja Fike's contribution. Fike took 1st place with a throw of 128' 7", and followed that victory with a 4' 8" score in the high jump competition. Fike also took home a 1st place ribbon in that event.
Pole vaulter Claire Molnar cleared a height of 9' to add a 2nd place win to the scoreboard. Madison Erving jumped for 16' 4" in the long jump event, which was rewarded with a 1st place ribbon.
Emma Barnes and Alexa Caswell took 4th and 5th place consecutively in the triple jump event.