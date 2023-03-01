BILLINGS — Kaiya Graves’ contributions don’t jump off the stat sheets.
Hers are more hidden within the game.
“My job is to rebound and stopping the opponent’s post player,” said the Laurel senior.
Jostling around in the paint under the basket can be physical at times.
“Bruised knees, bruised arms, scratches …,” Graves listed of the occupational hazards.
And when she had the opportunity to post some numbers in the season’s most important game, Graves almost came up empty, missing a wide-open shot down low and two free throws.
“Oh my goodness,” said Graves of the sequence in the closing minutes against Miles City.
But when the Locomotives needed her most, Graves grabbed a crucial rebound and converted a free throw with 25.1 seconds remaining to slow the Cowgirls furious comeback and give Laurel a 51-44 victory at the Eastern A Divisional Tournament last weekend.
“I was nervous,” Graves said. “It was pretty tense.”
The win came at Lockwood High School.
The victory gave the Locomotives a top four finish and back in the state tournament for the first time since 2019, when the current group of seniors were in eighth grade.
Because of the unbalanced numbers in the two Divisionals, the Locomotives will travel to Butte on March 4 to take on Columbia Falls at the Butte Civic Center at 1 p.m. The Wildcats are the No. 5 seed out of the Western A.
The winner advances to the Class A state tournament March 9-11 at Brick Breeden Field House on the campus of Montana State in Bozeman.
“This is a big step for the program,” said second-year head coach Buddy Windy Boy. “I’ve been with these seniors since their freshman year. To make it to the state tournament is a special feeling.”
The Locomotives won twice and lost twice during the weekend.
They opened with a 66-51 win over Lewistown, followed by a 57-41 loss to Havre, the two-time defending state champion and this year’s Eastern A title winner.
The rebounded with the win over Miles City, giving them the rubber match after the teams split wins during the regular season. Each game was decided by three points.
Laurel lost to Billings Central 68-43 in the third-place game.
Havre, Hardin and the Rams all earned automatic berths to Bozeman.
Senior Alyse Aby had games of 23, 23, 18 and eight points while the Locomotive defense helped created 75 turnovers in four games, including 29 against Lewistown.
In the pivotal Miles City game, Laurel led by as many as 18, 44-26 in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Kaitlyn Dantic dropped in a trio of 3-pointers in the third period to spark the Locomotives.
But the Cowgirls answered with an 18-4 run, cashing in on Laurel’s foul trouble.
“We pushed the lead but we knew Miles City was going to come back,” said Windy Boy. “That’s what good teams do.”
The Locomotives were 5 of 11 from the free throw line in the last 2:21 of the game. Miles City did not score a point in the final 50 seconds with Sannah Windy Boy Graves and Mya Maack making single free throws.
In the opener against Lewistown, Laurel broke open a close game by outscoring the Eagles 25-6 in the third quarter. Emma Timm had 20 points on five 3-pointers while Graves had five rebounds Windy Boy four assists.
Havre put four players in double figures against the Locomotives and shot almost 50 percent from the field. Windy Boy got in early foul trouble and sat on the bench for almost 12 minutes across the first and second quarters.
The two teams split during the regular season.
Billings Central led 38-21 by halftime in the third-place game. No Locomotive finished in double figures with sophomore Aubri Roth pulling down seven rebounds.
And Laurel will get to play more basketball.
“We’ve been with Buddy since freshman year and junior varsity,” said Graves. “To share this accomplishment with him is special.
“This means everything.”