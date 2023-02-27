Not many communities can boast having an individual who has run a sub-four minute mile.
The number is even less for having two.
Put Laurel on the short list.
At the Big Sky Tuner meet on Feb. 17 in Bozeman, Levi Taylor became the second Laurel High School graduate to better the magical mark for track and field.
Taylor was one of three Montana State runners to go under four minutes after track size and altitude conversions were factored in.
Duncan Hamilton of MSU ran a time of 4:01.16 which after the conversion table became a school-record 3:52.99.
The previous record was 3:54.59, set by Laurel graduate Patrick Casey.
Taylor finished in 4:04.63 which became 3:56.34. It is the fourth fastest indoor mile time in Bobcat history.
“I felt good the whole time. It was really weird,” said Taylor in an MSU press release. “I remember coming through with one lap to go and hearing Lyle (Weese, MSU coach) scream, ‘You’re going to do it.
“Then I knew I was going to break four but I didn’t know how far under I was going to break four. At that point, I wanted to see how far I would go.”
Taylor’s time ranks 22nd in the nation for NCAA Division I competitors.
Teammate Ben Perrin ran 4:07.07 which converted to 3:58.70.
At the Big Sky Conference indoor track and field championships last weekend in Moscow, Idaho, Taylor ran the 800-meter leg on MSU’s winning distance medley relay team and placed second to Hamilton in the mile.
Hamilton won in 4:01.88, while Taylor finished at 4:03.29.